Belgium has always had some of the nicest jerseys. For the next FIFA World Cup it won't be the exception, so here are their home and away kits that they will wear at Qatar 2022.

The hype for Qatar 2022 is growing and the people want to buy every single jersey even if it's not from their nation. Belgium presented its home and away kits for the FIFA World Cup with two amazing designs that will shine next November.

Almost every single national team has presented their home and away jerseys for the FIFA World Cup. Adidas, Belgium's sponsor, always tries to innovate in this tournament in order to create the necessity in the fans to acquire their kits.

Of course Belgium is one of the top candidates to win at Qatar 2022. It is probably the last tourney for the golden generation, so they will leave everything on the pitch to earn that trophy for the first time.

Belgium's home jersey for Qatar 2022

Using their traditional colors, Belgium's home kit will use the traditional black and red for the home jersey. They are called the Red Devils, so adidas used some flames on the sleeves in a unique detail for this beautiful kit.

Belgiums away jersey for Qatar 2022

Now, this is where adidas got real with the innovation. Belgium's away jersey presents a white tone in almost all the surface, with details in different colors.

They partnered with Tomorrowland, EDM's biggest festival in the world that takes place in Belgium, to use those colors representing the concert. In addition, according to the brand, this is a statement for "LOVE in times of turmoil."