Cameroon will battle Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Learn more about how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Cameroon vs Serbia: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

The Qatar 2022 World Cup has multiple close groups like G. Every game will matter a lot, so this clash between Cameroon and Serbia will be key for both. Stay here to know more about the teams, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you live in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Cameroon didn’t start the tournament well in a match against a direct rival. It was an even contest, but they were beat 1-0 by Switzerland. That puts them in a tough position to qualify to the round of 16, so they are forced to get a better result. They should win this one given they close out vs a top favorite team to take the title in Qatar as Brazil are.

Serbia had the most complicated challenge right in the beginning. Taking on the Brazilians on Matchday 1 wasn’t ideal, although they were able to hold them off for quite a bit. Unfortunately, they conceded a goal in a rebound that opened the score that. Though it ended up being just 2-0, the Serbians need to get a victory to get to their game against the Swiss with possibilities.

Cameroon vs Serbia: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 28, 2022

Time: 5:00 AM (ET)

Location: Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Cameroon vs Serbia: Time by State in the US

ET: 5 AM

CT: 4 AM

MT: 3 AM

PT: 2 AM

Cameroon vs Serbia: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Some of the storylines to follow on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will have potential eliminations at the center. That is something that could happen to either Cameroon or Serbia given they lost their first game. However, that won’t occur immediately. Since they open the day, they would still be in the tournament waiting for some help from Brazil vs Switzerland.

This match doesn’t have much background yet. They actually have only played against each other once in what was an international friendly clash. That one occurred on June 5 of 2010 with a very promising score. In that occasion the winner was Serbia by a 4-3 score over Cameroon at Stadion Crvena Zvezda, in Belgrade.

How to watch Cameroon vs Serbia in the US

Cameroon will take on Serbia on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Monday, November 28. The game will be available in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Other options are UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Sling, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, and FOX Sports App.

Cameroon vs Serbia: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a one-sided game. This match has the Europeans as the squad more likely to win. According to BetMGM, the favorites are Serbia at -139. The odds for a victory by Cameroon are at +400. In case you don’t think either will get the triumph here, the tie is at +270.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.