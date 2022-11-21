England put on a show against Iran to start Qatar 2022 on the right foot. Unsurprisingly, the soccer community went wild on the Internet as Gareth Southgate's team gave reasons to be optimistic in this FIFA World Cup.

England were ruthless in their Qatar 2022 debut against Iran. The Three Lions put six past Carlos Queiroz's team, fueling an entire country's expectations of challenging for another FIFA World Cup title.

Jude Bellingham gave Gareth Southgate's side the lead after 35 minutes, with Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling extending the lead before halftime. In the second half, the Arsenal man bagged another goal before Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for Iran.

It didn't take long for England to react, with Marcus Rashford scoring shortly after coming on. Jack Grealish made it six, and Taremi scored his second of the night to seal the 6-2. Of course, fans flooded social media with hilarious memes and reactions. The famous "It's coming home" and Harry Maguire once again took center stage.

Qatar 2022: Best memes and reactions of England's win over Iran