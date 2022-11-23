England will play against the USMNT at the Al Bayt Stadium for Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this must-watch game in Group B.

England and the USMNT will face each other at the Al Bayt Stadium for their second game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup group-stage. The Three Lions seek a second win in a row to qualify for the next round, while the American team seeks the first win of the tournament. Here you will find out all the information about the probable lineups for both teams of this game. If you are in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial) to watch or live stream free this matchup.

In a short tournament like this one, England's first win had huge relevance in order to work out with the 26-man squad. Especially when it comes to possible injuries, and suspensions through games. Even so, with the talent accumulated in the England's roster, Gareth Southgate, the English coach will have to think twice as hard to make the starting lineup for this important game.

On the other side, the USMNT didn't have the desired start for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. However, there's chance to clinch the first win of the tournament, against a team that the Stars & Stripes haven't lost in a world tournament yet. In fact, there's a two-game streak against the English that hasn't been broken.

England Probable Lineup

The Three Lions are one win away from the Round of 16 after their huge win over Iran. However, it almost has cost them Harry Kane in the process. After a bad hit against an opposing player, Kane sustained a minor injury according to reports, and is doubtful for the game against the USMNT for Gareth Southgate.

England's probable starting XI: Jordan Pickford, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kieran Trippier; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, and Marcus Rashford.

USMNT Probable Lineup

The USMNT played a very intense game against Wales for the opener of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Due to not winning the game, USA's coach Gregg Berhalter will probably lineup the same players that played in the debut game. There aren't huge injuries nor yellow-card suspensions.

USMNT's probable starting XI: Matt Turner, Anthonee Robinson, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Sergiño Dest; Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Gio Reyna, Christian Pulisic, and Jesus Ferreira.



