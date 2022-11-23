England and the USMNT will face-off at the Al Bayt Stadium for Matchday 2 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Find out here how to watch or live stream free this Group B matchup in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

England and the USMNT will play against each other at the Al Bayt Stadium for Matchday 2 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Check out everything you need to know about this 2022 World Cup Group Stage game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free. If you're in the US, you can watch it live on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

England started off with a huge 6-2 win over Iran. This confidence booster game has given the team managed by Gareth Southgate the chance to depend on themselves to qualify for the Round of 16 in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In fact, this matchup could seal the deal for the English if they manage to pick up the win.

On the other side, the USMNT couldn't picked up the win in Matchday 1 after a big disappoiting second half against Wales, that tied the game with a last-minute penalty kick scored by LAFC striker Gareth Bale. With this result, the Stars & Stripes have to win this game, otherwise the chances to qualify for the next round will decrease.

England vs USMNT: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 25, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

England vs USMNT: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

England vs USMNT: Storylines and Head-to-Head

England and the USMNT will face-off at the Al Bayt Stadium for the third time in a World Cup matchup. There has been two previous games, in which the USMNT have won once, and the other one ended as a draw. In fact, the last one was at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, was a group-stage game as well.

The first-ever England vs USA matchup was in 1950, where Joe Gaetjens scored the only goal of that game and picked up the win for the Americans over the English for the first time in a World Cup matchup. In South Africa, England scored to the USMNT, but again they couldn't picked up the win.

How to watch or live stream free England vs USMNT in the US

This 2022 Qatar World Cup matchup between England and the USMNT will be broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and PeacockTV. Other options are: SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Sling, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Network. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV in the US, you can click here.

England vs USMNT: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage game. According to BetMGM, England are the favorites with -172 odds to win, while the USMNT have +450 odds to win. A draw would result in a +310 payout. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with 2022 Qatar World Cup at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM England -172 Tie +310 USMNT +450

*Odds via BetMGM