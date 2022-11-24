England will try to solidify their lead on group B of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in their match vs the USMNT. This clash will be played at Al Bayt Stadium. Check out who will be the referee of this relevant game.

England vs USMNT: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group B match?

Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup had a couple of noteworthy results for the difference shows in the scoreboard. England was the protagonist of one of those, but the USMNT should be a tougher opponent. Find out who will be the referee of this group B game.

The schedule got England to start off against Iran. They were the favorites by a considerable margin, and they were able to live up to the expectations. Their 6-2 win also put them at the top of the standings. That means that another victory here will qualify them to the round of 16.

For the USMNT the situation will probably come down to the wire in Qatar. They began very well with a great first half against Wales, but they couldn’t hold on to their 1-0 lead vs the Europeans. It was a penalty shot by Gareth Bale what made the final score be 1-1. It could be helpful if they can rescue at least a tie.

Who is the referee of England vs USMNT going to be?

There were great games on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Although there were also multiple situations where the referees became protagonists. These teams were actually part of it with separate controversial calls.

That is why knowing who the person in charge will be is important for them. Jesús Valenzuela Sáez will be the main referee of the game. Jorge Urrego Martínez will be the assistant referee 1, Tulio Moreno the assistant referee 2, and Yoshimi Yamashita the fourth official.

