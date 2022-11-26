Argentina and Mexico are playing for the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The game is key for La Albiceleste, as if they lose they will be out of the tournament. However, fans destroy Rodrigo De Paul for his performance in the first half.

With that in mind, the first half was brutal. The two teams were all in, and it was difficult for both sides to create chances and get an advantage. However, one player in particular has caught the attention of fans but no for the right reasons: Rodrigo De Paul.

While De Paul has been a regular for the team under Lionel Scaloni’s mandate, the Atletico Madrid midfielder was one of the most erratic players on the pitch. He missed many passes, and put the team in trouble during the first half. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

De Paul’s performance against Mexico is mocked by fans: Funniest memes and reactions

The match between Mexico and Argentina is key for both teams, but especially for La Albiceleste, who needs a win or a tie. However, De Paul’s performance during the first half wasn’t the best and fans didn’t forgive him. Check out funniest memes and reactions:







