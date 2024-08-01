NFL News: Cleveland Browns' player ends up in hospital after brutal hit at training camp

The Cleveland Browns experienced a scary moment after D’Onta Foreman received a brutal hit on the head. A few minutes after the incident, this was the team’s official statement.

“During practice today, Browns RB D’Onta Foreman sustained a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain. The Browns athletic training staff deployed their standard emergency action procedures to immobilize Foreman.”

The running back was taken to an ambulance and was transported via helicopter to a hospital in Virginia to undergo further medical evaluation. Thousands of NFL fans have sent him messages of support for a speedy recovery.

What happened to D’Onta Foreman with Cleveland Browns?

After that tremendous hit on the head, the intervention of the Browns’ training staff was crucial. In the latest update, D’Onta Foreman had movement in all his extremities.

Who is D’Onta Foreman?

D’Onta Foreman is 28-years old and currently was fighting for a roster spot with the Cleveland Browns. The Houston Texans gave him a chance in the NFL by selecting in the third round of the 2017 Draft.

During his professional career, Foreman aso had stints with the Indianapolis Colts, the Tennessee Titans, the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears.