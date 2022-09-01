The FIFA World Cup is just around the corner so your fan training for it should start as soon as possible. Part of it is to be clear on how, where and at what time to watch the matches you are interested in (or all of them if you wish). Find out here the information about Qatar 2022 for those living in Mexico.

Qatar 2022: How and where to watch in Mexico all the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches

The FIFA World Cup could be considered a temporary space outside the usual, because when it happens everything around stops to watch it with enthusiasm and expectation. Qatar 2022 comes to break the usual 4-year fast without this tournament that every soccer fan must endure.

One of the National Teams that is a regular in the World Cups is Mexico. The CONCACAF giant is adept at qualifying for the tournament and at times hopeful of making a splash, but somehow has yet to find a way to become a serious contender. Part of this eternal promise of triumph is what keeps a powerful World Cup flame alive in their fans.

In fact, for Qatar 2022, a good part of the consumers of the World Cup, whether live from the Middle East or at home, will be Mexican. So, if you are one of El Tri's supporters, read on to find out how and where to watch each of the matches of the prestigious upcoming tournament.

How many hours is the time difference between Qatar and Mexico?

The epicenter of the world's emotions will be the Middle East, at least from November 20 to December 18. The venue for Qatar 2022 is 13,869 kilometers away from Mexico. It is only natural that the time zone is totally different from that of the American continent.

Thus, there is literally one working day's time difference between central Mexico and Qatar: 8 hours. This obviously has to be taken into account as the first matches of each day will be at unusual times (4 and 7 am). We will have to make an effort and block hours of sleep to avoid missing them.

Where can you watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Mexico?

The Broadcasting right holder of the World Cup in Mexico is multiple in a way, as it will be possible to enjoy the 64 matches that will make up the tournament on different platforms, both on television and streaming. There will be diversity to choose from.

At least thirty Qatar 2022 matches will be available to the entire Mexican population as they will be broadcast on public television through Televisa and TV Azteca; then there will be several games that will have to be watched through subscription platforms such as Vix+ and Sky Sports Mexico.

Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage in Mexico

Sunday, November 20

Qatar vs Ecuador - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 10:00 AM / PT: 9:00 AM/ NWT: 8:00 AM

Monday, November 21

England vs Iran - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 7:00 AM / PT: 6:00 AM/ NWT: 5:00 AM

Senegal vs Netherlands - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 10:00 AM / PT: 9:00 AM/ NWT: 8:00 AM

United States vs Wales - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 4:00 AM / PT: 3:00 AM/ NWT: 2:00 AM

Denmark vs Tunisia - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 7:00 AM / PT: 6:00 AM/ NWT: 5:00 AM

Mexico vs Poland - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 10:00 AM / PT: 9:00 AM/ NWT: 8:00 AM

France vs Australia - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco vs Croatia - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 4:00 AM / PT: 3:00 AM/ NWT: 2:00 AM

Germany vs Japan - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 7:00 AM / PT: 6:00 AM/ NWT: 5:00 AM

Spain vs Costa Rica - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 10:00 AM / PT: 9:00 AM/ NWT: 8:00 AM

Belgium vs Canada - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Thursday, November 24

Switzerland vs Cameroon - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 4:00 AM / PT: 3:00 AM/ NWT: 2:00 AM

Uruguay vs Korea - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 7:00 AM / PT: 6:00 AM/ NWT: 5:00 AM

Portugal vs Ghana - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 10:00 AM / PT: 9:00 AM/ NWT: 8:00 AM

Brazil vs Serbia - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Friday, November 25

Wales vs Iran - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 4:00 AM / PT: 3:00 AM/ NWT: 2:00 AM

Qatar vs Senegal - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 7:00 AM / PT: 6:00 AM/ NWT: 5:00 AM

Netherlands vs Ecuador - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 10:00 AM / PT: 9:00 AM/ NWT: 8:00 AM

England vs United States - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Saturday, November 26

Tunisia vs Australia - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 4:00 AM / PT: 3:00 AM/ NWT: 2:00 AM

Poland vs Saudi Arabia - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 7:00 AM / PT: 6:00 AM/ NWT: 5:00 AM

France vs Denmark - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 10:00 AM / PT: 9:00 AM/ NWT: 8:00 AM

Argentina vs Mexico - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Sunday, November 27

Japan vs Costa Rica - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 4:00 AM / PT: 3:00 AM/ NWT: 2:00 AM

Belgium vs Morocco - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 7:00 AM / PT: 6:00 AM/ NWT: 5:00 AM

Croatia vs Canada - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 10:00 AM / PT: 9:00 AM/ NWT: 8:00 AM

Spain vs Germany - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Monday, November 28

Cameroon vs Serbia - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 4:00 AM / PT: 3:00 AM/ NWT: 2:00 AM

Korea vs Ghana - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 7:00 AM / PT: 6:00 AM/ NWT: 5:00 AM

Brazil vs Switzerland - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 10:00 AM / PT: 9:00 AM/ NWT: 8:00 AM

Portugal vs Uruguay - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Tuesday, November 29

Netherlands vs Qatar - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM

Ecuador vs Senegal - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM

Wales vs England - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Iran vs United States - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Wednesday, November 30

Australia vs Denmark - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM

Tunisia vs France - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM

Poland vs Argentina - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Thursday, December 1

Croatia vs Belgium - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM

Canada vs Morocco - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM

Japan vs Spain - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Costa Rica vs Germany - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Friday, December 2

Ghana vs Uruguay - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM

Korea vs Portugal - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM

Serbia vs Switzerland - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Cameroon vs Brazil - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Round of 16 in Mexico

Saturday, December 3

A1 vs B2 - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM

C1 vs D2 - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Sunday, December 4

D1 vs C2 - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM

B1 vs A2 - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Monday, December 5

E1 vs F2 - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM

G1 vs H2 - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Tuesday, December 6

F1 vs E2 - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM

H1 vs G2 - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Quarter Finals in Mexico

Friday, December 9

TBD vs TBD - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM

TBD vs TBD - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Saturday, December 10

TBD vs TBD - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM

TBD vs TBD - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Semifinals in Mexico

Tuesday, December 13

TBD vs TBD - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Wednesday, December 14

TBD vs TBD - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM

Date, time and channel of the Third Place match of Qatar 2022 World Cup in Mexico

Saturday, December 17

TBD vs TBD - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM

Date, time and channel of the Final match of Qatar 2022 World Cup in Mexico

Sunday, December 18

TBD vs TBD - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports

CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM