The FIFA World Cup could be considered a temporary space outside the usual, because when it happens everything around stops to watch it with enthusiasm and expectation. Qatar 2022 comes to break the usual 4-year fast without this tournament that every soccer fan must endure.
One of the National Teams that is a regular in the World Cups is Mexico. The CONCACAF giant is adept at qualifying for the tournament and at times hopeful of making a splash, but somehow has yet to find a way to become a serious contender. Part of this eternal promise of triumph is what keeps a powerful World Cup flame alive in their fans.
In fact, for Qatar 2022, a good part of the consumers of the World Cup, whether live from the Middle East or at home, will be Mexican. So, if you are one of El Tri's supporters, read on to find out how and where to watch each of the matches of the prestigious upcoming tournament.
How many hours is the time difference between Qatar and Mexico?
The epicenter of the world's emotions will be the Middle East, at least from November 20 to December 18. The venue for Qatar 2022 is 13,869 kilometers away from Mexico. It is only natural that the time zone is totally different from that of the American continent.
Thus, there is literally one working day's time difference between central Mexico and Qatar: 8 hours. This obviously has to be taken into account as the first matches of each day will be at unusual times (4 and 7 am). We will have to make an effort and block hours of sleep to avoid missing them.
Where can you watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Mexico?
The Broadcasting right holder of the World Cup in Mexico is multiple in a way, as it will be possible to enjoy the 64 matches that will make up the tournament on different platforms, both on television and streaming. There will be diversity to choose from.
At least thirty Qatar 2022 matches will be available to the entire Mexican population as they will be broadcast on public television through Televisa and TV Azteca; then there will be several games that will have to be watched through subscription platforms such as Vix+ and Sky Sports Mexico.
Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage in Mexico
Sunday, November 20
Qatar vs Ecuador - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 10:00 AM / PT: 9:00 AM/ NWT: 8:00 AM
Monday, November 21
England vs Iran - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 7:00 AM / PT: 6:00 AM/ NWT: 5:00 AM
Senegal vs Netherlands - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 10:00 AM / PT: 9:00 AM/ NWT: 8:00 AM
United States vs Wales - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Tuesday, November 22
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 4:00 AM / PT: 3:00 AM/ NWT: 2:00 AM
Denmark vs Tunisia - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 7:00 AM / PT: 6:00 AM/ NWT: 5:00 AM
Mexico vs Poland - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 10:00 AM / PT: 9:00 AM/ NWT: 8:00 AM
France vs Australia - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Wednesday, November 23
Morocco vs Croatia - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 4:00 AM / PT: 3:00 AM/ NWT: 2:00 AM
Germany vs Japan - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 7:00 AM / PT: 6:00 AM/ NWT: 5:00 AM
Spain vs Costa Rica - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 10:00 AM / PT: 9:00 AM/ NWT: 8:00 AM
Belgium vs Canada - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Thursday, November 24
Switzerland vs Cameroon - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 4:00 AM / PT: 3:00 AM/ NWT: 2:00 AM
Uruguay vs Korea - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 7:00 AM / PT: 6:00 AM/ NWT: 5:00 AM
Portugal vs Ghana - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 10:00 AM / PT: 9:00 AM/ NWT: 8:00 AM
Brazil vs Serbia - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Friday, November 25
Wales vs Iran - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 4:00 AM / PT: 3:00 AM/ NWT: 2:00 AM
Qatar vs Senegal - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 7:00 AM / PT: 6:00 AM/ NWT: 5:00 AM
Netherlands vs Ecuador - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 10:00 AM / PT: 9:00 AM/ NWT: 8:00 AM
England vs United States - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Saturday, November 26
Tunisia vs Australia - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 4:00 AM / PT: 3:00 AM/ NWT: 2:00 AM
Poland vs Saudi Arabia - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 7:00 AM / PT: 6:00 AM/ NWT: 5:00 AM
France vs Denmark - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 10:00 AM / PT: 9:00 AM/ NWT: 8:00 AM
Argentina vs Mexico - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Sunday, November 27
Japan vs Costa Rica - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 4:00 AM / PT: 3:00 AM/ NWT: 2:00 AM
Belgium vs Morocco - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 7:00 AM / PT: 6:00 AM/ NWT: 5:00 AM
Croatia vs Canada - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 10:00 AM / PT: 9:00 AM/ NWT: 8:00 AM
Spain vs Germany - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Monday, November 28
Cameroon vs Serbia - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 4:00 AM / PT: 3:00 AM/ NWT: 2:00 AM
Korea vs Ghana - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 7:00 AM / PT: 6:00 AM/ NWT: 5:00 AM
Brazil vs Switzerland - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 10:00 AM / PT: 9:00 AM/ NWT: 8:00 AM
Portugal vs Uruguay - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Tuesday, November 29
Netherlands vs Qatar - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM
Ecuador vs Senegal - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM
Wales vs England - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Iran vs United States - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Wednesday, November 30
Australia vs Denmark - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM
Tunisia vs France - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM
Poland vs Argentina - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Thursday, December 1
Croatia vs Belgium - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM
Canada vs Morocco - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM
Japan vs Spain - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Costa Rica vs Germany - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Friday, December 2
Ghana vs Uruguay - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM
Korea vs Portugal - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM
Serbia vs Switzerland - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Cameroon vs Brazil - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Round of 16 in Mexico
Saturday, December 3
A1 vs B2 - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM
C1 vs D2 - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Sunday, December 4
D1 vs C2 - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM
B1 vs A2 - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Monday, December 5
E1 vs F2 - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM
G1 vs H2 - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Tuesday, December 6
F1 vs E2 - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM
H1 vs G2 - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Quarter Finals in Mexico
Friday, December 9
TBD vs TBD - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM
TBD vs TBD - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Saturday, December 10
TBD vs TBD - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM
TBD vs TBD - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Semifinals in Mexico
Tuesday, December 13
TBD vs TBD - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Wednesday, December 14
TBD vs TBD - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 1:00 PM / PT: 12:00 PM/ NWT: 11:00 AM
Date, time and channel of the Third Place match of Qatar 2022 World Cup in Mexico
Saturday, December 17
TBD vs TBD - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM
Date, time and channel of the Final match of Qatar 2022 World Cup in Mexico
Sunday, December 18
TBD vs TBD - Televisa, TV Azteca, Vix +, Sky Sports
CT: 9:00 AM / PT: 8:00 AM/ NWT: 7:00 AM