Real Salt Lake face Atlas in a Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Our comprehensive coverage will have you covered with all the kickoff details and streaming options available in the USA.

Real Salt Lake are set to take on Atlas in a pivotal Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, with both teams looking to make a strong statement. This clash is sure to deliver high-octane action, so make sure to catch every moment by checking your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

[Watch Real Salt Lake vs Atlas live in the USA on Apple TV]

In a hard-fought opener, Atlas secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Houston Dynamo, positioning themselves on the brink of qualification. The win sets the stage for their next challenge in the group stage, where they control their own destiny. Even a victory via penalties would suffice for Atlas to advance.

However, the road won’t be easy as they face Real Salt Lake, who are making their debut in this year’s Leagues Cup. The MLS squad, currently third in the Western Conference, promises to be a formidable opponent.

When will the Real Salt Lake vs Atlas match be played?

Real Salt Lake will clash with Atlas on Thursday, August 1, in a pivotal Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, with kickoff slated for 9:00 PM (ET).

Real Salt Lake forward Anderson Julio – IMAGO / Newscom World

Real Salt Lake vs Atlas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Atlas in the USA

Prepare for an electrifying clash as Real Salt Lake takes on Atlas in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Don’t miss a moment of the action—catch it live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.