The US national team and Wales faced each other for their debut at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and the referee became a source of tension for the players due to questionable choices. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

The US national team played against Wales in their debut at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Tim Weah made the first goal of the evening, but despite Gregg Berhalter’s team's great first half, players weren’t happy with the referee’s decisions, including the overlook of Wales’ possible yellow card actions.

Actually, Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie were the first players to be given yellow cards just 10 minutes into the match. However, soon after that, Chris Mepham clashed with Christian Pulisic, from pure frustration, and didn’t receive one.

The match’s referee is the 35-year-old local man Abdulrahman Al-Jassim. He has been an international referee for FIFA and AFC since 2013. He has been in other big tournaments, such as CONCACAF Gold Cup in the United States and also during the AFC Asian Cup.

Fans aren’t happy with USA-Wales' referee: Funniest memes and reactions

Besides Dest and McKennie, the ref also booked Mepham and Gareth Bale at the end of the first half. However, to many US fans, Mepham was forgiven before, and the actions of Dest and McKennie weren’t that serious. Check out the funniest memes and reactions:

