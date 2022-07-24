One of the most popular trophies in sports is, undoubtedly, the one from the Men's FIFA World Cup. This award, to be given again at Qatar 2022, has a lot of history, so here are the details about how it is done, materials, age and weight.

It is time for 32 squads to seek the glory and become the absolut reigning champions in men's soccer. Qatar 2022 will be the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup, which has one of the most memorable trophies in sports. Here you will find all the information about how it was done, materials, age and weight of this award.

To win the Men's FIFA World Cup is such a challenge that only eight countries have done it: Brazil, France, Argentina, Italy, Germany, Uruguay, England and Spain. For this edition, Les Bleus will try to be the back-to-back champions, but it won't be an easy task for them as there are multiple candidates to rise the trophy.

Speaking of which, the trophy's design is focused on representing the effort that every single one of the players and coaching staff puts in to win it. In Qatar 2022 it won't be different and the champions will remember this huge achievement for the rest of their lives.

History of the first FIFA World Cup trophy

The Jules Rimmet Trophy was the first to ever exist in a FIFA World Cup. Initially, it was named "Victory", but in 1946 it was renamed to Jules Rimmet to honor the then FIFA president, who helped to create the tournament. It was designed Abel Lafleur, a very important French sculptor, and it was made of gold-plated sterling silver on a lapis lazuli base.

This statuette was stolen two times despite the security around it. After the 1970 World Cup, which Brazil won, the Canarinha received this trophy for perpetuity, as it was stablished first by Jules Rimet, as for the next edition it would change to the one that we know nowadays.

History of the new FIFA World Cup trophy

For 1974, a comission was published to build a new FIFA World Cup trophy. Between a total of 53 submissions, it was Silvio Gazzaniga the winner to design the award. "The lines spring out from the base, rising in spirals, stretching out to receive the world. From the remarkable dynamic tensions of the compact body of the sculpture rise the figures of two athletes at the stirring moment of victory", said Gazzaniga about his creation.

New FIFA World Cup Trophy: materials, height and weight

The new FIFA World Cup trophy is made of 13.61 pounds or 30,875 Carats of 18 karat gold, worth approximately US$282,141 in 2022. It is 14.4 inches tall with a base of 5.1 inches in diameter made of two layers of malachite. According to Periodic Videos, it is hollow, because if solid, it would weight between 150 and 180 pounds.

Winners of the FIFA World Cup by trophy

Jules Rimmet Trophy winners

Brazil (1958, 1962, 1970)

Uruguay (1930, 1950)

Italy (1934, 1938)

West Germany (1954)

England (1966)

New FIFA World Cup Trophy Winners