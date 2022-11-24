France will play against Denmark at Stadium 974 on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This is the clash between the best teams of Group D, so it should be attractive. Check out the potential lineups for both teams.

There were some teams that shined on Matchday 1, and France was definitely one of them. In this occasion they will face Denmark at Stadium 974 trying to secure a spot in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

France showcased all their potential in their opening game even though they started 1-0 down in the scoreboard. They rapidly responded with an inspired Kylian Mbappé and a very efficient Olivier Giroud to finish 4-1 over Australia. Now they will be looking forward to sealing their place in the next round.

Denmark was instead one of the squads that disappointed in their opener. Although they didn’t lose vs Tunisia, the Danish barely got a 0-0 tie. If they want to win the group, they must get a victory here, but any point they could get would be valuable towards a qualification. They should get there with some confidence given how their games against the French went in the UEFA Nations League.

France lineup

France got the win over Australia last Tuesday, although their head coach Didier Deschamps now has to make yet another substitution. The injury this time happened to defender Lucas Hernández. In that situation his brother Theo took over for him, so he seems ready to start vs the Danish.

France probable lineup: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernández; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembélé, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé; and Olivier Giroud.

Denmark lineup

Denmark played a very physical game against Tunisia in the opening match of group D. That clash left a 0-0 draw, but also led to an injury. That had Thomas Delaney being replaced early for a knee issue that will force him to miss the rest of the tournament.

Denmark probable lineup: Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen; Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle, Mikkel Damsgaard; Andreas Skov Olsen, and Kasper Dolberg.

