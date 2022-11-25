France will go up against Denmark on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This match will be played at Stadium 974. Find out who will be the referee of this group D game.

France vs Denmark: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group D match?

Group D has one of the top candidates to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup in France, but this match against Denmark shouldn’t be as easy as their opener. This clash will take place at Stadium 974. Check out who will be the referee of this game.

France showed on Matchday 1 they are one of the favorites to win the title in their victory over Australia. Thanks to an outstanding Kylian Mbappé they were able to come back from a 0-1 to finish 4-1. Something relevant for them is that a triumph here will secure a spot in the round of 16.

Denmark was way below the expectations in their start. It should be credited to Tunisia how well they played, although the Danish should have taken the victory based on their talent. That means they will need to be better than they were in that 0-0 tie if they want to complicate the French as they did in the recent UEFA Nations League.

Who is the referee of France vs Denmark going to be?

Most of the games that have teams from the same continent are usually a bit more fought. Especially in this France vs Denmark given how often they plated each other lately. That is why knowing who will oversee everything could be relevant.

The selection had Szymon Marciniak as the main referee for this clash. Pawel Sokolnicki will be the assistant referee 1, Tomasz Listkiewicz the assistant referee 2, and Ning Ma the fourth official.

