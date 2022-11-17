The USMNT arrive to Qatar 2022 after missing out on the previous FIFA World Cup. Part of the responsibility will go to head coach Gregg Berhalter. Find out his age, salary, wife, and the teams he has coached so far.

The main event of the sport will have a lot of stars reunited in Qatar 2022. Those important players will have tons of pressure on them, but they won’t be the only ones required to win. Other key pieces in the success or failure of teams are the head coaches. USMNT’s Gregg Berhalter will be one of them.

One of the storylines in the qualifiers for Russia 2018 was the United States failing to make it to the main event. This time, they were able to redeem themselves, albeit not without some suspense. But in the end, they could qualify for this FIFA World Cup thanks to their third place in the CONCACAF qualifiers.

Part of that accomplishment should definitely go to Berhalter. The head coach helped the team get their spot in this year’s tournament, where they were drawn to group B. That means the USMNT will be going up against England, Wales, and Iran soon. Check out more on his age, salary, wife, and the teams he coached.

How old is Gregg Berhalter?

Berhalter is currently 49 years old. The USMNT head coach was born on August 1, 1973, in Englewood, New Jersey, USA.

What is Gregg Berhalter’s salary?

Berhalter’s salary is said to be 1.294.871 dollars. That’s at least what the USMNT head coach made in 2021. That figure also made him the highest paid employee of the U. S. Soccer Federation, according to ESPN.

Who is Gregg Berhalter’s wife?

Berhalter’s wife is Rosalind Maria Santana. They met while both played soccer in the University of North Carolina. She took Berhalter’s last name when they got married in 1999.

Which teams has Gregg Berhalter coached?

Berhalter was hired to be the USMNT head coach in 2018, but that wasn’t his first experience in that position. He coached Swedish club Hammarby IF from 2011 to 2013, before being in Columbus Crew between 2013 and 2018. In 2011 he was an assistant coach in LA Galaxy.