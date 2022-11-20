Wales will make their 64-year World Cup return on Monday, November 21st at the Al Rayyan Stadium when they face the USMNT. But have these two sides met before?

Wales will play aganst the USMNT on Monday, November 21st at the Al Rayyan Stadium for the debut game in the Group B of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. These two sides haven't got much history through international football, but they managed to be part of this world tournament.

In fact, Wales have qualified to their second World Cup after 64 years. The last time Wales played a World Cup, it was for the 1958 World Cup in Sweden. After that, Wales almost made it to the 1986 World Cup, but it was until the 21st century, with legend Gareth Bale as the leader that Wales returned to the big picture in European international football.

On the other side, the United States Men National Team return to the World Cup after missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia. In fact, their long-term project had made the USMNT qualified for 7th straight times for the World Cup. However, as they seek to be contenders in the 2026, their project had to start over again.

When was the last time Wales faced USMNT in the FIFA World Cup?

Neither Wales nor the USMNT have enough history in the World Cup to have faced each other before. In fact, this matchup will be the first-ever meeting between the Wales National team and the United States Men National team.

The history registered between these two sides in football are two friendly matchups. The first one was in 2003, where the United States won 2-0 over Wales, with Landon Donovan's penalty goal, and another Eddie Lewis goal in the second half.

The most recent game between them was in 2020. In fact, some the players, who were called up to either of the teams, played or were part of the bench in that game played in Scotland. In that opportunity, the game ended as a 0-0 draw.

