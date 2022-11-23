Even though the Italian men's national team has one of the sport's most illustrious histories, it will not be competing in Qatar. Despite that, let's find out how many FIFA World Cup titles the Azzurri have won to this day.

In the annals of soccer, the Italian national team ranks among the all-time greats. However, after shockingly missing out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the squad once again fell short of making it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which started last Sunday.

The Azzurri went 37 games without a loss during Roberto Mancini's tenure, making it seem as if they would easily qualify for the World Cup. Even after winning the 2020 Euro at the Wembley Stadium against England, they were unable to accomplish this feat tough.

The destiny of the defending European champions was decided in a single must-win encounter against North Macedonia. Italy were devastated when Aleksander Trajkovski scored a game-winning goal in the 92nd minute, dashing their chances of making it to Qatar.

How many FIFA World Cup trophies do Italy have?

Italy's surprising absence from the World Cup 2022 competition is one of the biggest news stories of the year. As a result, the competition will be hampered by the absence of exceptional talent like Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Federico Chiesa, and many more. In spite of this, they have already experienced World Cup triumph despite their absence.

With four World Cup victories (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006), Italy are one of the most successful national teams in World Cup history. They participated in 18 of the 22 tournaments, making it to the championship game six times and finishing third and fourth twice.

The last time was in 2006 when Germany played host. In the championship game, Italy faced France, and Zinedine Zidane famously lost his cool and headbutted an Italian player. The score was tied after 90 minutes and overtime, therefore penalties decided the winner. The tournament's finest goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, was a major factor in Italy's team making it all the way to the championship game.