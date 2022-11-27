Iran will face the USMNT at the Al Thumama Stadium for the last matchday of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game in Group B.

Iran and the USMNT will face each other at the Al Thumama Stadium in the last group-stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Team Melli and the American team will face each other for a spot in the knockout stages. Here you will find out all the information about the confirmed lineups for both teams of this game. If you are in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial) to watch or live stream free this matchup.

Iran have the advantage in this matchup for a simple reason, Team Melli currently are second place in this group with 3 points, after one win and one loss in the tournament. This means Iran depeding solely on themselves to be one of the sixteen teams in the next round.

On the other side, the USMNT haven't picked up a win yet. However, as the team managed by Gregg Berhalter have picked up 2 points in the first two games of this group stage, the Stars & Stripes have their destiny on their own hands. However, a win is mandatory to qualify for the next round.

Iran Probable Lineup

A draw would more than enough for Iran to qualify for the knockout stage, so the team managed by Carlos Queiroz will have to figure out a good lineup to manage a positive outcome and not to physically stress more some key players. For example, Sardar Azmoun who was injured in the last game is listed as doubtful for this game. While Ahmad Nourollahi, who played the first two games, is suspended for yellow card accumulation.

Iran's probable starting lineup: Hossein Hosseini, Sadegh Moharrami, Majid Hosseini, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian, Ehsan Hajsafi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Ali Gholizadeh, Karim Ansarifard, and Mehdi Taremi.

USMNT Probable Lineup

The USMNT have had two good performances, but the win still hasn't come for the Americans. In order to qualify for the next round, the American team need to pick up the win in this game, there isn't other result that could be useful for the USMNT. That should be a good reason to lineup Josh Sargent as a starter for this game.

USMNT's probable starting lineup: Matt Turner, Sergiño Dest, Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, and Timothy Weah.