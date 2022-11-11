Ecuador will clash with Iraq in a 2022 International Friendly game at Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

With the FIFA World Cup around the corner, the teams that will participate in it are organizing some international friendly games to get ready. In this case, Ecuador will play against Iraq at Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) will be available.

Ecuador may not arrive as candidates to Qatar 2022, but they will be playing a very important match of the tournament. That’s because the South American squad will kick-off the FIFA World Cup on November 20 vs the host nation. The responsibility is going to be huge, though Gustavo Alfaro’s side was very solid in the qualifiers.The head coach hasn’t submitted his 26-man roster yet, so this challenge could be decisive to round up the list.

Iraq, instead, continue to be partners of other squads that will be in the big event. Earlier in the week they faced Mexico, although the result was not close. A 4-0 loss showed they still need to improve a lot. In the qualifiers they were able to only win one game out of 10 in the final round, so they won’t be in Qatar 2022.

Iraq vs Ecuador: Kick-Off Time

Ecuador will face Iraq in an international friendly game this Saturday, November 12. The match will be played at Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (November 13)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Cameroon: 6:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Costa Rica: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 12:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 01:30 AM (November 13)

Iran: 9:00 PM

Iraq: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Japan: 2:30 AM (November 13)

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 01:30 AM (November 13)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (November 13)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Qatar: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Senegal: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 01:30 AM (November 13)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

South Korea: 2:30 AM (November 13)

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 8:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM

Tunisia: 6:30 PM

Uganda: 8:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Iraq vs Ecuador: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Brasil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3

Ecuador: Canal del Futbol

Internacional: YouTube

Iraq: Al Iraqiya Sports

Países Bajos: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Estados Unidos: FuboTV (free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes

