Japan will clash with Costa Rica at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after their impressive start. They will be looking forward to repeating that performance on this Group E game. Check out the potential lineups for both teams.

One of the upsets that happened on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup had Japan as the protagonist. Now they will try to take advantage of Costa Rica at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Read along to find out their lineups for this match. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Japan had a tough draw given they were set to play against Germany and Spain in the group. Although their start made them a contender to take one spot in the round of 16. The Japanese began with a 2-1 win over the Germans despite being down 1-0 in the scoreboard. They will have to exploit their opponent’s weakness taking into account how they arrive.

Costa Rica also had a complicated schedule having to take on Spain. That went terribly for them since they didn’t just lose. The result was 7-0 in favor of the Spanish, which meant that match is in the record books as one of the biggest defeats in the history of the tournament. They must show something better to steal a victory here.

Japan lineup

The Japanese showed vs Germany they can play against anyone. That win should mean this game have to be easier, but this tournament continues proving nothing is granted. For that reason, head coach Hajime Moriyasu may not make many substitutions. There is a chance Hiroki Sakai doesn’t start due to a physical issue.

Japan probable lineup: Shuichi Gonda; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo; Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka; Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo; and Daizen Maeda.

Costa Rica lineup

One thing that was somewhat favorable for Costa Rica is that they didn’t pick up any injury in their historic loss. That will give the coach a complete roster to select the lineup from, although it wouldn’t surprise if there are plenty of changes given the performance they had.

Costa Rica probable lineup: Keylor Navas; Carlos Martínez, Óscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo; Keysher Fuller, Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Jewison Bennette; Joel Campbell, and Anthony Contreras.

