Japan will take on Costa Rica on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Check out how to watch or live stream free this interesting clash in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Japan vs Costa Rica: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

The game will have teams with completely contrasting performances in their openers. Japan will clash with Costa Rica at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read along to know more about the teams, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you live in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Japan surprised everybody with their production in their first game. They were dominated by Germany for most of it, even going down 1-0 in the score. But they stayed in the match and were able to turn things around, getting a 2-1 win over the Germans that gives them a lot of possibilities. The Japanese will try to take advantage of the weakest squad of Matchday 1 in Qatar.

It was a long shot for Costa Rica to begin well. Their opponent was a candidate like Spain, although their level was disastrous since they were not only defeated. The 7-0 in the scoreboard put it as one of the most embarrassing losses in the history of the tournament. They need to get better to at least leave a better image on the field.

Japan vs Costa Rica: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 27, 2022

Time: 5:00 AM (ET)

Location: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Japan vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the US

ET: 5 AM

CT: 4 AM

MT: 3 AM

PT: 2 AM

Japan vs Costa Rica: Storylines and Head-to-Head

One of the top storylines on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup was a wild result. That had Costa Rica in the wrong end of it, losing 7-0 against Spain in their opener. The scoreboard is so unusual in this competition that it entered the top 10 defeats of all time in the near 100 years of history this tournament has.

Although there is also some background in this clash. They haven’t played each other much, but there are two games in the last decade. In both international friendly matchups Japan ended up getting the win. In September of 2018 they beat Costa Rica 3-0, while in June of 2014 their victory was 3-1.

How to watch Japan vs Costa Rica in the US

Japan will play against Costa Rica on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Sunday, November 27. The game will be available in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Other options are UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, and Telemundo.

Japan vs Costa Rica: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a one-sided game. This clash has the Asians as the squad more likely to win. According to BetMGM, the favorites here are Japan at -227. The odds for a victory by Costa Rica are at +675. In case you don’t think either will get the triumph here, the tie is at +320.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.