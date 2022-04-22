The FIFA World Cup is setting the pulses of all those National Teams that have qualified. One of them is Mexico, a team that usually has a hectic schedule of friendly matches, which has become even tighter this World Cup year. Meet El Tri's new opponent.

Mexico's new rival: The team that will replace Argentina in the already planned match in the USA

Many coaches of the teams that have qualified for Qatar 2022 wondered how they would manage to work with their teams with such a tight schedule due to the upcoming World Cup at the end of the year. In the case of Mexico and Tata Martino, they will have plenty of friendly matches, as they will have a new opponent confirmed for September in the United States.

El Tri has a busy schedule to prepare for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The Mexican team's goal is very clear: to put behind them the seven consecutive World Cups in which they have been eliminated in the Round of 16.

That is why the large number of Mexico's already known friendly matches, both on and off FIFA dates, makes sense. For starters, on April 27, Gerardo Martino will bring a team full of youngsters to watch against Guatemala at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Mexico's new rival: goodbye, Argentina, hello...

Ahead of the Qatar 2022 Final Draw, El Tri had arranged a pair of friendly matches in September, during the middle of the FIFA World Cup, to be played in the United States. Their opponents were a real treat: Brazil and Argentina. However, fate took it upon itself to alter its plans.

After being drawn in Group C of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, along with Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia, Gerardo Martino's team had to find a replacement for the friendly match scheduled against the Albiceleste. And it has already found a top-notch opponent for the match.

According to Fox Sports Mexico journalist Fernando Cevallos, Mexico's opponent to replace Argentina is Peru, which is currently in the process of qualifying for Qatar 2022. Ricardo Gareca's boys will face the winner of the match between Australia and United Arab Emirates in mid-June to decide who qualifies for the World Cup.

Where and when will Mexico face Peru in preparation for Qatar 2022?

According to Cevallos, both Brazil and Peru will be Tata Martino's team's opponents during the September FIFA dates, which are scheduled for the week of September 20. Both the clashes against the Canarinha and the Incas will be held in California, at the Rose Bowl and Levis Stadium.