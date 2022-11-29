Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez went on a Twitter tirade attacking Lionel Messi, then former Barcelona striker Sergio Agüero for defending his former national team teammate.

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez got it all wrong, first he falsely accused Argentine and Soccer legend Lionel Messi of disrespecting the Mexican jersey following Argentina 's 2-0 victory over Mexico. Then he fought with Sergio Agüero for defending his friend Messi.

What led to Canelo’s meltdown was a video of Lionel Messi taking his cleat off after the Mexico match where Messi without knowing kicked the Mexico shirt that was handed to him after the game. Canelo went on a tirade even challenging Messi to a fight.

Worse yet Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez fell for some internet trolls sending doctored photographs of Messi’s social media, one where Messi’s Instagram account supposedly put the Mexico jersey on a broomstick.

Mexico’s Andrés Guardado calls out Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez

Betis midfielder Andrés Guardado talked to Argentina’s TyC Sports about the incident and did not hold back stating that ‘Canelo’ Álvarez has “no clue what goes on in a locker room”.

“I know the person Leo is. Perhaps Canelo doesn't understand what happens in a locker room. It seems silly to me. Leo has had many gestures, not only with me... What has been generated is to sell something or generate controversy.”

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez fandom of the sport of soccer has come under huge question even by Mexican fans, considering at one-point Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez changed teams in Mexico and has publicly “fought” with Lionel Messi completely not understanding the character of the Argentine legend.

Guardado also shined a light on whose Mexican jersey it was on the floor, “The shirt on the floor was mine and I kept his and I still put it on the floor because that is how the kit crew orders everything.”