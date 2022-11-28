Netherlands play against Qatar at the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Netherlands and Qatar meet in a game for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This game will take place at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM (ET). This game will be one of the easiest for a big favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup game potential lineups.

The Netherlands don't have the same offensive power as they did two World Cups ago, but they have the necessary players to score a couple of goals and win.

Qatar played well during the regional tournaments and during international friendly games but it seems that during the World Cup they are not as efficient as in other games.

Netherlands probable lineup

The Netherlands have a strong defense, they can stop almost any team and against Ecuador they didn't have to try very hard to stop the Ecuadorians.

The top scorer for the Netherlands is Gakpo with two goals in two games, he is not a forward, Gakpo is a young midfielder only 23 years old and with 11 caps with the Netherlands squad.

This is the likely Netherlands’s lineup for this game: Remko Pasveer, Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Daley Blind, Stefan de Vrij, Cody Gakpo, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay.

Qatar probable lineup

Qatar don't have big stars to score goals but the good news is that they have forwards with enough experience to play in a World Cup.

Mohammed Muntari was the first Qatari player to score a goal in a World Cup and the best thing was that he scored that goal in his home country. Muntari has 49 caps and 13 goals as a national team player.

This is the likely Qatar’s lineup for this game: Saad Al Sheeb, Abdelkarim Hassan, Boualem Khoukhi, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Abdulaziz Hatem, Karim Boudiaf, Assim Madibo, Salem Al-Hajri, Mohammed Muntari, Hassan Al-Haydos.