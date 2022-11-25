Mexico has one point in the bag and are surprisingly in the driver's seat against Argentina, at least mentally. Memo Ochoa’s big save against Poland is just what Tata Martino ordered to lift morale for a team that did not play its best match against Poland.

Argentina are half defeated as the week has progressed in a somber mood and issues surrounding the health of Lionel Messi have risen. Nonetheless Argentina must lay it all on the line if they expect to get to the round of 16.

Mexico and Argentina have played some classics at the FIFA World Cup and Napoli forward Hirving Lozano knows that the game is a “great opportunity” and a big statement for Mexico if they get a win.

Hirving Lozano on Argentina match in Qatar 2022

Hirving Lozano stated to the press, "(Argentina) all play for big clubs, and I think they still have a responsibility to come out with everything. I love playing against the best. Messi is that for me. It is a special moment, seeing him face to face and playing against him is something very nice."

On Mexico and Argentina’s rivalry at the World Cup: "The one I keep in mind the most is the one in 2010 in South Africa, it was a great match between the two. Unfortunately, Mexico was eliminated, but a great opportunity tomorrow and it is in us. Arabia's result with Argentina was a very surprising result. I think it was more from Arabia. They played their game, and they planned it very well."

On the Mexican side: "I think we have some great footballers, a lot of quality, we are preparing the game very well, we are up against a great rival. We always have hope and the opportunity to advance, and it only remains up to us. I think we're on the right track, we have the opportunity tomorrow and the coach is going to tell us how to plan it well," Lozano finished.