Saleh Al-Shehri scored his 11th goal for the national team against Argentina at the FIFA World Cup.

Saleh Al-Shehri’s name is echoing across the entire planet as he scored the tying goal against Argentina at the start of the second half of the FIFA World Cup match between the Albiceleste and Saudi Arabia.

Born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and 29-years-old, Saleh Al-Shehri has been a professional soccer player since 2012. On the Saudi Arabian national team, the striker has 11 goals in 21 international matches, none bigger than the goal he has just scored against Argentina.

Here is a brief overview of the career of Saleh Al-Shehri.

Saleh Al-Shehri profile

Saleh Al-Shehri began his career at the academy of Al-Ahli and played as a striker in the youth ranks. In total Al-Shehri has played for 5 clubs, C.D. Mafra in Portugal, S.C. Beira-Mar (Por), Al Ahli Saudi FC, Al Raed FC, and current club Al Hilal SFC.

His biggest output at the club level was with Al Raed FC scoring 29 goals in 83 games. On the national team level, he has 11 goals, 7 of them during World Cup qualifying.