Like a phoenix rising from its own ashes, Qatar 2022's Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium has emerged from the bowels of a desert after being demolished to establish itself as one of the venues of the upcoming FIFA World Cup that is most closely linked to Qatari tradition. Get to know its peculiar history.

The desert is one of the emblems of the host country of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. That's why Qatar 2022 could not miss a nod to its culture to honor it and proudly show it to the whole world, which will be watching during the 27 days of the great tournament.

And there is no doubt that the best option to involve the millions of people attending Qatar 2022 is without forcing them, in a natural way. That is where the stadiums become that bridge where, almost without realizing it, the world can bond and admire the Qatari culture while enjoying their favorite sport.

Just like some of the legends about the desert, a sleeping giant has awakened from its slumber, practically reborn from the bowels of the dunes to stand as one of the symbols of Qatar 2022. With you, the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Rising from the ashes: the story of Qatar 2022 Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

In honor of Ahmad bin Ali Al Thani, emir of Qatar in the 1960s, a stadium was built in 2003 in Al Rayyan, practically on the border with the Qatari desert. This stadium with a capacity of 21,000 spectators hosted the soccer matches of the 2006 Asian Games and was one of the venues of the 2011 Asian Cup.

However, in preparation for Qatar 2022, the original Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium was demolished in 2014 to make way for an upgraded version, built on the site, which will be reborn from the rubble to surprise all those attending the upcoming FIFA World Cup. It should be noted that 80% of the materials used for the construction of this stadium belonged to the one that was demolished, so its essence will always be alive. The trees that surrounded the old stadium were also replanted.

The new Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium was inaugurated in December 2020 at the final match of the Amir Cup. Similarly, as a rehearsal for Qatar 2022, some matches of the FIFA Club World Cup 2020 were held, an edition in which German Bayern Munich won the glory after defeating Tigres UANL of Mexico.

The spectacular facade of the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium for Qatar 2022

Very close to the Qatari desert, this stadium could not fail to reflect the customs and culture of the people of Al Rayyan, the municipality in which it is located. From the outset, the facilities built around the stadium emulate the shapes of the sand dunes, which emphasize the proximity to the iconic desert.

Regarding the facade, it was designed to pay homage to various geometric shapes and undulating patterns often used in Islamic architecture. However, the old coexists with the new and technology also makes an appearance on the facade, since part of it can be used as a screen on which news and relevant information of the Qatar 2022 matches to be held in this stadium will be projected.

Another reason for the beauty of the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is the surrounding landscape. Framed in the theme of the desert, the stadium could well be an oasis within it, thanks to its spectacular facade, but also to the 125,000 square meters of green areas that surround it, along with paths designed for walking or cycling.

The capacity of the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar 2022

The destruction and subsequent rebirth of this Qatar 2022 stadium caused it to double its previous capacity. The Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium currently boasts a capacity of 40,000 people, each with a shaded seat, which reduces the need for powerful cooling systems that damage the environment.

The stadium, located 20 kilometers west of Doha, can be reached by metro at the Al Riffa Metro Station, which is a ten-minute walk from the venue. There are also spaces available for those who choose to arrive by car.

What will happen to the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium after the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar?

The essence of Qatar 2022 is that most of its stadiums as-is will be used only for this tournament. The Ahmad Bin Ali is one of them as its capacity will be reduced to 20,000 seats, to free up space for the construction of soccer and cricket fields, riding, cycling and athletics tracks. All in order to favor the sports development of the Al Rayyan community.

Qatar 2022 matches to be held at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

The main block of activity that will take place at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium will be during the Group stage, in which, like the seven other Qatar 2022 stadiums, it will host six matches. After that, there will be only one more match, corresponding to the Round of 16.

November 21, Group Stage, USMNT vs Wales/Ukraine/Scotland

November 23, Group Stage, Belgium vs Canada

November 25, Group Stage, Wales/Ukraine/Scotland vs Iran

November 27, Group Stage, Japan vs Costa Rica / New Zealand

November 29, Group Stage, Wales / Ukraine / Scotland vs England

December 1, Group Stage, Croatia vs Belgium

December 3, Round of 16, Group C first place vs Group D second place