Roberto Martinez did not pull any punches as he announced his 26-man roster for the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar 2022: Belgium taking all their big guns to the FIFA World Cup

Belgium’s golden generation has one more chance for a deep run at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Roberto Martinez announced the Red Devils squad on Thursday with Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, and Romelu Lukaku all on the roster.

Belgium has made the quarterfinals and placed third in the last two World Cups and has revitalized their national team program after missing the 2010 and 2006 tournaments.

Belgium has a World Cup record of 20-19-9 all time and this will be their 14th participation in the FIFA World Cup.

Belgium 2022 World Cup roster

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Theate (Stade Rennais), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan)

Forwards: Jeremy Doku (Stade Rennais) Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Leandro Trossard (Brighton & Hove Albion), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Lois Openda (RC Lens), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)