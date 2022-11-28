After Sergio Agüero came to Lionel Messi's defense against Canelo Alvarez's threats, the Mexican fighter engaged in another Twitter fight with the Argentine. Here, check out what they have said to each other.

The rift between Saul Canelo Álvarez and Sergio Agüero has escalated on Twitter, after the fighter replied to the Argentine star and called him a “hypocrite,” among other things. It’s the latest showdown between the sport stars after the former Barcelona forward defended Lionel Messi, after Argentina's win over El Tri at Qatar 2022.

The Mexican fighter accused Messi of “cleaning the floor with our kit and national flag” on Twitter, after adding “I hope I don’t find him” with angry and punch emojis. However, a video shared on social media shows the Argentina captain is only removing his shoes and he kicks the Mexican jersey by accident.

Agüero replied to those first tweets of Canelo, saying that he shouldn’t “look for excuses or problems, surely you don't know anything about soccer” and explaining the situation. However, the fighter didn’t take the criticism lightly and replied to him angrily. Check out what they said.

Canelo calls Agüero a ‘hypocrite,’ and he says the fighter is being ‘unfair’

On Monday night (ET), Canelo replied to Agüero’s remarks: “You too, b*****. You wrote to me ‘oh, oh, Canelo’ and now you’re crying. Don't be a hypocrite, b*****,” he wrote. To that, Agüero also replied:

“I admired you, Mr. Canelo. But what you did with Messi was a low blow. You know more than anyone that [what you did] was unfair. You’re out,” adding hashtags with chants in support of Argentina and Mexico.

“Unfair? Unfair is what you did right now. You write this and a minute ago you were sh***** on my Instagram DMs.You have to be clear and go to the point. You have to have eggs!!!” the boxer replied.