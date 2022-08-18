After the hard blow for Mexico that will be the loss of Jesus Corona in the upcoming World Cup, Gerardo Martino must focus on finding the player who can take his place. These are the players who could replace Tecatito in Qatar 2022.

The proximity to the celebration of a FIFA World Cup brings with it the excitement of participating in it but also the tremendous fear of missing it. Thus, there are stories with happy endings and others that take a turn towards terror, as happened with the case of Jesus Tecatito Corona and the Mexico National Team in Qatar 2022.

Sevilla FC announced that Corona, their player since January 2022, had suffered an injury during his training session on August 18, which resulted in a fractured fibula and torn ligaments in his left ankle. The Mexican winger underwent surgery that same day and is expected to recover in 4 to 5 months. Farewell World Cup 2022.

Faced with this scenario, in which counting on Tecatito would be a true miracle for Mexico, Gerardo Martino, the manager of El Tri, will have to look for a plan B to fill the winger's position that Corona had assured in Qatar 2022 in his 4-3-3. Here are some of the possible options.

Last-minute rescue? Carlos Vela and other players who could play in the World Cup instead of Tecatito

The space for lamenting the loss of Jesus Corona for Qatar 2022 is very short with the tournament less than 100 days away. Thus, the names of possible replacements for the Mexico National Team are beginning to be mentioned, and one of them is very much on the minds of many of the team's fans: Carlos Vela.

Carlos Vela

The history of the now Los Angeles FC star with El Tri is not one of constant romance. World U17 champion in 2005 who refused to participate in the 2014 World Cup and after being one of the best Mexican players in Russia 2018, he announced that he no longer wanted to be called up. Something he has reiterated, especially lately.

However, heroes are those who appear at the least expected moment to rescue catastrophes. And helping Mexico to shine in Qatar 2022 could well motivate Vela to accept a call-up from Martino. For technical and tactical qualities, and location on the field, he would be the best replacement.

Orbelín Pineda

The current AEK Athens player is a versatile player who could easily take Corona's place as a winger in Martino's 4-3-3 formation. Orbelin's big problem is his form, after a disastrous 6 months with Celta Vigo and an unmotivating present in a league and team that are far from the European elite.

Diego Lainez

A similar case to the one just mentioned. A talented footballer, with great dribbling and unbalanced ability but who represents a question mark today. After failing to establish himself at Betis, Diego was loaned to Braga, which, like Pineda's AEK, is a lackluster team playing in a second-tier league.

Alexis Vega

The stars seem to be aligned for the definitive international breakthrough of the Chivas Guadalajara gem. Vega already showed his class and talent in Tokyo 2020, where he won the bronze medal with the U23 Mexican Team. He can play easily on the wing and from there hurt the opponent with his diagonals to the center, his ability to provide assists and his ability to shoot on goal.

Uriel Antuna

The former Los Angeles Galaxy player was a constant in Gerardo Martino's team until his level began to drop. With Cruz Azul he had flashes in Liga MX, but he is still not consistent. He is an element with a devilish speed, but he tends to make bad decisions at the moment of scoring or giving the ball away.

Marcelo Flores

A risky bet but one that could work in the media. The Mexican jewel left Arsenal U23 to gain experience at Oviedo in Spain's Second Division. His qualities as an elite dribbler and playmaker are yet to be confirmed in an even more demanding competitive context, but he could be an option for Qatar 2022.

Rodolfo Pizarro

The former number ten of MLS side Inter Miami has gone downhill. After returning to Liga MX with Monterrey, he is still not back to his best form. Constant injuries and inconsistent performances also make him a risky bet for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, although if he regains his memory, he can bring timing, association and playmaking to the Mexican attack.

Alejandro Zendejas

One of the revelations of Club America in Liga MX. In his second season with the Águilas he is showing great form. Great mid-range shot, associative capacity and ability to provide assists. He can play as a winger without any problem. His main handicap against him? Gerardo Martino has only used him in 2 games with Mexico.

And why not Chicharito?

Evidently, when superficially analyzing Tecatito Corona's absence with Mexico for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, it is thought that when generating a gap in the attack, Javier Chicharito Hernandez could be one of the best options to fill it. However, that is unlikely, due to strictly footballing issues.

The fact is that Tata Martino uses a 4-3-3 formation in which his wingers, which was Tecatito's, focus more on dribbling and unbalancing on the flank than on getting into the box to shoot at goal. And there, Chicharito is not the best option, as the Galaxy player is a natural striker, with little dribbling and who is better at scoring than assisting or unbalancing.