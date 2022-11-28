Lionel Messi's Mexico shirt dilemma in Qatar 2022 has everyone talking about it. Now, Cesc Fabregas has adressed the situation and attacked Canelo Alvarez after the boxer's comments on the Argentinian.

Saul Canelo Alvarez is not very happy with Lionel Messi after a leaked video of him accidentally kicking Mexico's shirt. Cesc Fabregas, his former teammate at Barcelona, adressed the situation and attacked the boxer after he threatened the Argentinian forward.

After Argentina defeated Mexico with a 2-0 score, the South Americans celebrated in their locker room chanting and screaming. This moment was captured in a video where Lionel Messi accidentally kicks their rival's jersey while taking off his shoes.

Of course everyone started talking about it. While some fans defend Canelo's ideas, others are with Messi. After Kun Aguero showed his support to his former teammate, now Cesc Fabregas has also talked about it and attacked the Mexican boxer with a rough statement.

Cesc Fabregas' comments to Canelo Alvarez over Lionel Messi's Mexico jersey incident

After Argentina defeated Mexico in a very important game for both squads, everything was joy in the South Americans' locker room. All the players were jumping and chanting, Lionel Messi included.

Unfortunately, a video about Lionel Messi's action was not very well taken by some Mexicans. The Argentinian forward sits to take off his shoes and accidentally kicks Mexico's jersey. Some fans think he kicked it on purpose, while others said this is a normal situation.

Canelo Alvarez is with the first ones. The Mexican boxer tweeted against Lionel Messi and even threataned him as he thinks the Argentinian showed no respect to his country by putting the jersey on the floor and then kicking it.

But there are some persons that are on Messi's side. Cesc Fabregas is one of those. The Spanish midfielder knows the Argentinian and defended him against Canelo's tweets by revealing how things are inside a locker room.

"You don't even know the person nor undertand how a locker room works or what happens after a game," responde Fabregas to the boxer's tweet. "All the jerseys, even the ones we use, go to the ground and then be washed. Even more if you are celebrating a huge victory."

Of course this brought rude comments to Messi, but also for Alvarez. It doesn't seem like the PSG player wants to kick the jersey on purpose and soccer players use to throw even their own kits to the ground after a match.

Sergio Aguero, Messi's former teammate in Argentina, also defended him against Alvarez. "Jerseys go to the floor due to the sweat and then he (Lionel Messi) kicks it, but not on purpose," Manchester City's legend said.

Play with Bolavip - Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Predictor!

Qatar 2022 has already started and Bolavip has made a FIFA World Cup Predictor! Here you can select which countries will advance through each round and predict which national team will get the title. Click right here to play it and share your results with your friends!

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.