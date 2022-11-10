The African squad got to Qatar 2022 thanks to an almost perfect journey in the qualifiers. Morocco will have on their team two stars like Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech, but they won’t be alone. Check out who the players that complete the list are.

The road to the FIFA World Cup is never easy. In the African Football Confederation, the margin for error is close to non-existent based on its format. But that wasn’t a problem for Morocco in their smooth journey to Qatar 2022.

In the first round they shared the group with Guinea Bissau, Guinea and Sudan. Although only the leader advanced, they walked through it with six victories in a row. The next step was a head-to-head to determine who was going to be in the FIFA World Cup. The rival was the Democratic Republic of Congo, though they didn’t stand a chance.

That clash had them with a 5-2 overall result that gave them their ticket Qatar. In there, they will have a tough challenge from the beginning to the end. Their opponent on Matchday 1 will be Croatia, before going up against Belgium and closing out vs Canada.

Morocco’s full list of players for Qatar 2022

This national team has a player in one of the best clubs in the world. That is Achraf Hakimi being a frequent starter for PSG, but the defender is not the only piece to highlight in this list. The other important name was in doubt, although Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea could make it to the final roster for Qatar 2022.

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), Munir Mohamedi (Al-Wehda) and Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad).

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern), Romain Saïss (Besiktas), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Achraf Dari (Brest), Jawad El-Yamiq (Valladolid), Yahia Attiat-Allal (Wydad) and Badr Benoun (Qatar SC).

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Selim Amallah (Standard Lieja), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Bilel El Khanouss (Genk) and Yahya Jabrane (Wydad).

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Sofiane Boufal (Angers), Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse), Ez Abde (Osasuna), Amine Harit (Olympique Marsella), Ilias Chair (QPR), Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Ittihad) and Walid Cheddira (SSC Bari).

