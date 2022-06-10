With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 drawing ever closer, it is imperative that you have a clear idea of where you will be staying if you are one of the lucky ones who will be attending. Check out the hotels available to stay at during the tournament.

Qatar 2022, the first FIFA World Cup to be held in the Middle East, may generate some stress for all those who wish to attend. Finally, customs in the Arab world are often different from those in the West, no doubt.

In order to enjoy your stay in Qatar, it is necessary to make sure that you have all the conditions to be able to simply focus on enjoying the matches you are going to attend during the 27 days of the FIFA World Cup.

One of the main concerns of the attendees is the issue of lodging. Fortunately for the millions of fans who will attend Qatar 2022, FIFA and the Organizing Committee have provided more than enough options to stay with all possible comforts. One of these are the traditional hotels.

Accommodation options for Qatar 2022

Qatar 2022's Official Accommodation Agency is the safest way to ensure that your experience in the Middle East will be pleasant and hassle-free, with the only motto being "have to enjoy" the matches you will be attending during your stay.

Thus, there is a whole range of accommodation options available, ranging from the exotic like the Fan Villages, where guests stay on the outskirts of Doha very close to the desert in a much more jovial atmosphere, to those full of luxury, like the Cruise Ship hotels, which as the name reveals, is to stay in the port of Doha aboard these sophisticated ships full of amenities.

Apartments & Villas are also available, which, in a way, guarantee to make you feel at home during your time in the land of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. They are literally private spaces, with amenities such as kitchen, bathroom and conventional rooms to enjoy absolute privacy after immersing yourself in the soccer ecstasy all day long.

Hotels available at the next FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

If none of the options described above seemed ideal for you, it is because you may be more of a fan of the traditional. And the usual option when visiting a city that is not our own is hotels. Obviously, in Qatar 2022 there will be all kinds of hotels available to stay.

In total, there are 80 hotels registered with the Official Accommodation Agency of the next FIFA World Cup. They range from 1 to 5 stars, with the respective amenities and locations that go with each of them. Below you will find the available prices so you can choose the one that best suits your needs.

The lower-end hotels, i.e. 1 and 2 stars, range in price from US$104 per unit, per night, and can go as high as US$193, depending on location. Then there are the three- and four-star hotels, whose prices start at US$313.

Similarly, the window for booking in premium hotels, i.e., five-star hotels, is about to be announced. Among them are prestigious chains such as Hilton, Radisson, Marriott and Sheraton, ready to satisfy the most exacting demands for comfort and exclusivity. You can explore them deeply in the following website.