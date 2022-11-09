One of the National Teams set to be a silent contender is Belgium based on their talent and what they did four years ago. This time it wasn’t a surprise to see them qualify to the FIFA World Cup. Find out how they were able to make it to Qatar 2022.

In the last decade Belgium became one of the best National Teams in the world thanks to their individual talent. The FIFA World Cup of Russia 2018 saw them having their best participation ever after great performances, so they can’t no longer be seen as a middle-of-the-pack squad. Their trip to Qatar 2022 will be very important since it could mark the end of their current generation.

Four years ago, Eden Hazard emerged as a Top 5 player in the world based on his level at Russia. In that competition, the Belgians cruised past the group stage with nine points, including a 2-0 win over England. Then, they had to suffer to come back from a 0-2 disadvantage to beat Japan 3-2 with a goal in the aggregate. After that it was time for their best game in a while when they took down Brazil 2-1.

They would go on to lose 1-0 vs France in the semifinals. Although Belgium improved their previous best performance of Mexico 1986 since they beat the English again in the third-place game. This time they were drawn in group F having to play against Canada, Morocco, and Croatia. Read along to find out how they qualified to Qatar 2022.

Belgium’s road to Qatar 2022

The UEFA qualifiers are a very difficult competition not only because it contains most of the best teams in the world. Even though there were 13 spots to the FIFA World Cup available, its system doesn’t provide much room for mistakes. In all, there were five groups of five and five others with six participants in each to total the 55 squads looking to be in Qatar 2022.

One important detail is that only the leader qualified directly, while the second-place squads had to go through playoffs. Belgium shared group E with Wales, Czech Republic, Estonia, and Belarus. That meant their path to yet another World Cup appearance shouldn’t have been very complicated based on their own potential.

In the end, they were able to solve it with plenty of ease. They didn’t even need all their eight games since they decided their faith early. The Belgians finished undefeated with six victories and just two ties. That gave them the first place in the standings with 20 points, five more than Wales. Something that shows how good they were is the 25 goals they scored.

