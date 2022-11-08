One of the candidates to win the FIFA World Cup had an easy path to it along with a favorable draw. Although they actually had to wait until the last Matchday of the UEFA qualifiers to get their ticket to Qatar 2022. Check out how England earned their direct spot to it.

In every FIFA World Cup there is a short list of candidates that will fight to take home the crown. This time, England is for sure one of those teams ready to get the title in Qatar 2022. It’s been a long while since the last and only trophy they lifted in this tournament. More precisely it was when they hosted it in 1966, so they are eager to celebrate again.

The sour taste that the Euro organized by themselves left should be used as fuel after losing the final in a penalty shootout against Italy at Wembley. But in their last appearance they were also very close, finishing in fourth place. In the semifinals they had the opportunity to play vs Croatia, although they couldn’t get the job done despite they were 1-0 up in the score very early.

This occasion had them with plenty of luck in the drawing since they are total favorites in group B. The fortune determined England will be facing Iran, the US and Wales looking for a place in the next round. They will open their participation on November 21 taking on the Iranian side. Find out how was their journey there up next.

England’s road to Qatar 2022

The European Confederation appears logically as the one with the biggest number of qualified teams to every FIFA World Cup. In Qatar 2022there will be 13 representatives coming from UEFA. This part of the world has a distinctive aspect from the rest, except for what it happens with the African Confederation. There are no playoffs against other continent’s National Teams.

Since there were 55 participants, they had to be divided into five groups of five squads and five others with six in each of them. In England’s case, they were drawn in group I along with other five opponents. Those rivals were Poland, Albania, Hungary, Andorra, and San Marino. Although they had to technically wait until their last game, they qualified without any issue.

In their ten games they didn’t get a single loss. Those results had the English National Team finishing first with eight wins to two ties. Those 26 points represented six more than Poland. In the last matchup they should have had a historical catastrophe visiting San Marino to make things sort of thrilling. It didn’t reach that point not only because Poland lost receiving Hungary, but they got a 10-0 victory no one was surprised about based on their foes.

