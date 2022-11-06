Under the leadaership of manager Gerardo Martino, Mexico lived complicated moments to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In this article, you will find out how the Mexican team pushed through during the qualifiers in CONCACAF.

Mexico will play their 17th World Cup at Qatar. That impressive number is one of the best all-time just behind traditional contenders such as Brazil, Germany, Italy and Argentina. Still, the qualifying process wasn't an easy task in CONCACAF following another disappointment in Russia 2018.

Mexico's recent history in the World Cup is definitely bittersweet. On the good side, at least since 1994, the team has surpassed the group stage in seven consecutive editions (a feat only achieved by Brazil). Nevertheless, in all those opportunities, the famous Tri hasn't been able to reach the quarterfinals. Just imagine that. Seven chances in the Round of 16, no wins to show for.

So, in order to transform history, the Mexican Soccer Federation went all-in in the pursue of a recognized manager. The answer was Gerardo Martino, who had enormous experience with National Teams such as Paraguay and Argentina. At the club level, the biggest credential was definitely his stint with Barcelona.

How did Mexico qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

Because of their ranking, Mexico qualified automatically for the third and final round in CONCACAF. Six teams would play for three berths in the 2022 World Cup and the fourth place would go into the inter-confederation playoffs. Though Mexico are a powerhouse in the North-Central America and the Caribbean region, there have been infamous passages in which the Tri almost fail to qualify. For example, the process for Brazil 2014.

On Matchday 1, Mexico almost tied with Jamaica at home, but got a last-minute goal to avoid humiliation (2-1) and a few days later defeated Costa Rica at San Jose (1-0). Then, the crisis arrived after two draws against Panama and Canada. Though Gerardo Martino's players recovered with consecutive wins (Honduras and El Salvador), the phantoms came back when they lost on the road with the United States and Canada.

However, with all the pressure on the team, Mexico regrouped and finished unbeaten in the last six games: four wins and two draws. They ended as second place in the final group with 28 points, only behind Canada because of goal differential. That way, the Mexican National team clinched a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.