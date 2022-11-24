Neymar had to be subbed off after being fouled in the second half of the match against Serbia. After sitting down for more than 10 minutes, Neymar couldn't continue and there's uncertainty about his current situation.

Neymar Jr led Brazil's win over Serbia in the first game of Group G at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, until the Brazilian was fouled and had to be subbed off for Antony only after 22 minutes in the second half. Brazil had already a 2-0 advantage, but the star's uncertain status following his departure is grabbing all the attention.

In the middle of the pitch, almost near the center circle, Serbia's player Nikola Milenković fouled Neymar Jr in a fight for the ball. The Brazilian's right ankle got stucked with the Serbian's knee, and after being on the pitch for at least 10 minutes, Neymar had to be replaced for Antony.

After the game, Neymar was visibly emotional due to the injury. In fact, he had his jersey covering his face. It's not for nothing, since Neymar knows what it feels to be left out in the middle of the World Cup, as it happened to him at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Is Neymar Jr. injured?

Neymar Jr played 67 minutes for Brazil in the matchup against Serbia. He had to be subbed off due to ankle injury after foul commited to him. In fact, among the 12 fouls the Brazilian national team suffered, nine of them were directly towards the PSG star. It was the most fouls a player has suffered in the first week of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Will Neymar be ready for Brazil to face Switzerland and Cameroon?

According to the Brazilian media Itatiaia, the Brazilian medical staff led by Rodrigo Lasmar said Neymar Jr suffered a sprain in his right ankle. According to Lasmar, Neymar's ankle swelled quickly, and will be analyzed in the next 24 hours to determined the treatment for him. Also, it will determine how long he will have to rest and recover to play again.

Also, the same Brazilian media reported Neymar Jr left Lusail Stadium's pitch limping a lot and with his ankle visibly swollen. That's why the next few hours are crucial to determine how long he will have to wait in order to return to practice, and then to play.

According to medical information, the recovery time for a sprained ankle varies depending on the severity of your injury. It may take anywhere from two weeks to heal a minor sprain and anywhere from six to 12 weeks to heal a severe sprain.



