Soccer's boss is the goal. Without it, nothing can happen. So, the value of the players capable of scoring many is incalculable. Get to know the top scorer in World Cup matches of every National Team that has assured its place in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Although soccer is a team sport, it is a fact that the importance of those in charge of converting all the good collective work into a reality, into a goal, cannot be overlooked. If this is vital during any match, when playing in a World Cup, such as the upcoming Qatar 2022, this becomes even more essential.

Throughout the 21 editions of the FIFA World Cup, a total of 86 national teams have competed, including those that still exist and those that have disappeared (Yugoslavia, for example). With the exception of five of them who have failed to score a single goal, the rest have had a star scorer in this tournament.

In this story, you will learn about the best scorer in World Cup matches for each of the teams that have qualified for Qatar 2022 so far. Although it should be clarified that these are not necessarily the top scorers in the history of these teams, only the most accurate in World Cup matches.

The Top World Cup scorers of the teams qualified to Qatar 2022 World Cup

So far, 15 teams have qualified for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, a list that includes the host country and 14 other teams: two South American, two Asian, and ten more from the European confederation.

It is worth mentioning that the list below does not include Qatar, since the FIFA World Cup to be held in their country from November 21 to December 18, will be the very first edition in which they will participate since the birth of their Football Federation in 1970.

Germany - Miroslav Klose - 16 goals

Klose is the holder of a double honor: not only is he Germany's top scorer in World Cups, he has also scored the most goals in this tournament. He achieved his feat over the course of 4 editions played, 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014, the last one won by the Mannschaft.

Denmark - John Dahl Tomasson - 5 goals

It took eight years for the former AC Milan striker to reach this position and break the tie with Preben Elkjaer Larsen. He scored his first four goals in 2002 and the last and decisive one for his personal account in South Africa 2010.

Brazil - Ronaldo Nazario - 15 goals

If the Phenomenon is considered a soccer legend, it is largely due to his great performances at the FIFA World Cup. In addition to being a two-time champion of this tournament (USA 1994 and Korea-Japan 2002), he is the second top scorer. This was achieved in 3 editions played (he attended four, but did not play a single minute in 1994).

Belgium - Marc Wilmots / Romelu Lukaku - 5 goals

Romelu Lukaku will try to become the Belgian player with the most goals in World Cups. Wilmots, on the other hand, sat on the throne after playing in 3 editions, although he attended 4: Italy 1990, USA 1994, France 1998 and Korea-Japan 2002.

France - Just Fontaine - 13 goals

One single participation in the World Cups was enough for this legend to be the top French scorer in this tournament. Currently, only Kylian Mbappé, due to his still young age, is in line to equal him if he remains among the elite of world soccer. Sweden 1958 was the edition in which Fontaine covered himself with glory.

Croatia - Davor Suker - 6 goals

He was part of the Yugoslavian squad that played in the 1994 World Cup, although he did not play a single minute on the field and it was not until 1998 that he was able to participate in this tournament. Two editions played were enough for him to be the Croatian with the most goals in World Cups. He was scoring champion in France 1998.

Spain - David Villa - 9 goals

The former FC Barcelona striker had the honor of being part of the squad that has given Spain its only World Cup, South Africa 2010. El Guaje participated in 3 editions of the FIFA World Cup and scored in all of them, to become the best scorer of his country in this tournament.

Serbia - 4 players -1 goal each

Since splitting from Montenegro to establish itself as a nation, Serbia has participated in only two World Cups, in 2010 and 2018. None of its players has been able to score on more than one occasion. Its top scorers, therefore, are: Marko Pantelic, Milan Jovanovic (both in South Africa 2010), Aleksandr Mitrovic, and Aleksandr Kolarov (both in Russia 2018).

England - Gary Lineker - 10 goals

Lineker was the top scorer in the FIFA World Cup Mexico 1986, and then, he had another good performance in Italy 1990. This is how the current TV commentator established himself as England's top scorer in this tournament ahead of legends such as Bobby Charlton, Geoff Hurst, and Michael Owen.

Switzerland - Josef Hügi - 6 goals

One of the architects of Switzerland's last great participation in World Cups was Sepp Hügi, who in the edition held in his country was the second-highest scorer of the tournament, behind the Hungarian phenomenon Sandor Kocsis who scored 11 goals. This was enough to remain as Switzerland's top scorer in World Cups.

Netherlands - Johnny Rep - 7 goals

The most memorable Dutch team in history is the one from the 1970s, the same one that finished runner-up in two consecutive World Cups (1974 and 1978). The great scorer of that squad is also Holland's top scorer in World Cups, the great Johny Rep.

Argentina - Gabriel Batistuta - 10 goals

To rank above Guillermo Stabile, Mario Kempes, Diego Armando Maradona and Lionel Messi in the World Cup top scorer of Argentina you have to be a real crack. Gabriel Omar Batistuta really was: a true predator of the opponent's area. Batigol played in the 1994, 1998, and 2002 editions and scored in all of them.

Iran - 8 players - 1 goal

Of the 9 goals scored by Iran in its five World Cup appearances so far, 8 have been scored by its players (the other was an own goal). What is peculiar is that no Iranian has been able to score more than once in World Cups. The last to score was AEK Athens striker Karim Ansarifard in Russia 2018 (a late goal at the 93rd minute).

South Korea - 3 players - 3 goals

The Tigers of Asia have a three-way tie for first place among the top scorers in World Cups. The very first to achieve this was Jung Hwan Ahn (2002, 2006, 2010). Then former Manchester United player Ji Sung Park accomplished the same feat (2002, 2006, and 2010). Finally, one of the most talented Korean players ever, Heung Min Son joined them (2014 and 2018). The Tottenham Hotspur striker could break this draw on Qatar 2022.