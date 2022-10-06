Neymar Jr. has seen plenty of money come his way since joining Paris Saint-Germain from FC Barcelona a few years ago. Find out here how much the Brazilian star makes per hour, day, week, month, and year.

Neymar's salary at PSG 2022: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month, and year

Paris Saint-Germain can show off one of the best rosters in Europe. But before they pulled off the arrivals of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, or Kylian Mbappe; the French club had made a splash to land Neymar Jr. from FC Barcelona.

Landing the Brazilian star from the LaLiga giants cost PSG $244.20 million, making the winger the most expensive signing of all time. Though the ultimate goal — to win a UEFA Champions League title — has yet to be achieved, the Parisians continue to trust in him.

At 30, Neymar has proven he still has a lot left in the tank. That's exactly what PSG hope, given that the Santos product still has many years left in his contract. Let's take a look at how much he makes per season.

Neymar's contract with PSG

In May 2021, Neymar and PSG ended with all kinds of rumors by agreeing on terms to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Neymar makes around €30 million per season with this new contract.

The Brazilian star reportedly signed a five-year deal that runs until June 2026 and his annual wage will also include add-ons. Additionally, he would bag a significant bonus if Paris Saint-Germain lift the elusive UEFA Champions League trophy.

How much does Neymar make a week?

Taking into account his €30 million annual salary, Neymar makes about €2.5 million per month or €625,000 a week. That makes it nearly €89,000 a day; €3,700 per hour; or €62 per minute.