Cristiano Ronaldo is once again leading Portugal's World Cup squad, this time hoping to write history at Qatar 2022. Check out here how many goals he has scored in the tournament.

Qatar 2022 will not be just another FIFA World Cup. It could be the last tournament for a number of world-renowned superstars, including the most dominant players of the century: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

While the Argentine megastar has already admitted this will probably be his last World Cup appearance, the Portuguese icon also suggested he may not show up in the USA, Mexico, and Canada in 2026.

Therefore, all eyes will be on them this year in Qatar. Both Argentina and Portugal's hopes seem to rely on Messi and Ronaldo, respectively, due to their experience. Let's take a look at how many goals Ronaldo has in the competition.

How many World Cup goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored?

Cristiano Ronaldo has so far scored seven goals in FIFA World Cups. After scoring once in his first World Cup appearance in Germany 2006, Ronaldo added to his tally in South Africa 2010 (1) and Brazil 2014 (1). His best production came in Russia 2018, when he scored four times. Will he add to his count in Qatar?

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.