The whole world has already begun preparations for the most anticipated sporting event in recent years, but especially Qatar. Millions of fans are expected to travel to the Arab country to watch the matches live. Many of the inhabitants are currently foreigners, but how many Pakistanis live in the FIFA World Cup host country?

Qatar is not only the richest country in the world, but also one of the most populous, ranking 139th in the world. The oil country has many great activities to enjoy during the FIFA World Cup season. What could be better than enjoying a good beer while watching the matches being played?

If you are not a sports fan, you can also go out and walk around the city. There are several art galleries, museums and historical sites to visit. The big event will start on November 20, so the streets will be crowded with soccer fans.

There will be up to four matches per day during the first stage and they will be staggered throughout the day. The only matches that may overlap will be those played on the last day of the group stage, due to competitive integrity.

How many Pakistanis live in Qatar?

This year, the government of Pakistan announced that it had entered into an agreement with the royal family of the FIFA World Cup host country for the hiring and deployment of army troops to provide security during the most anticipated event of the year in the world of sport. They have always helped each other and have proven to have a great relationship of interest.

In 2019, a survey was conducted on the number of Pankistanis currently living in the Arab state located in the Persian Gulf and the result gave a total of 190,000. It is the fourth country to have a large number of foreign inhabitants within its population. The first three are Saudi Arabia with 2,600,000 Pakistanis, United Arab Emirates with 1,500,000 and Oman with 231,685.

What is the current population of Qatar in 2022?

The current population of Qatar in 2022 is 2,994,405. The population grew by more than 10% after officially hosting the sporting event. This was due to the number of people they had to hire from abroad in order to add more employees in different areas.

Qatar is equivalent to 0.04% of the total world population and ranks 139th in the list of countries and dependencies by population.