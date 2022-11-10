Shakira will be the main star at the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony once again and fans of the most important soccer event have been going crazy for her return. Here, check out how many times and what songs the Colombian superstar has performed.

Qatar is more prepared than ever for the FIFA World Cup and it was recently revealed who will be the stars participating in the Opening Ceremony. One of them was the Colombian superstar, Shakira. It is expected to be a high level show, along with the rest of the great international artists that will accompany her. The country host has been adding foreigners for their jobs, so they could supply the needs of all those who will participate in the event.

Although Qatar has always had a large number of citizens but in recent months it has increased exponentially. This is due to the fact that the state hired thousands of foreigners to fill all the free jobs and even to have more employees with the arrival of the teams and their supporters. It currently has a population of 2.94 million.

There will be up to four matches per day during the first stage and they will be staggered throughout the day. The only matches that may overlap will be those played on the last day of the group stage, due to competitive integrity. In case you want to prepare for the preview, you can make your prediction here.

Qatar 2022 would be Shakira's fourth performance at the World Cup

This is not the first time Shakira has participated in a World Cup, but Qatar 2022 would be her fourth performance at the most anticipated soccer event. Although she seems to be the Opening Ceremony's main artist, it is likely that the rest of the guest singers will join in singing with her.

The international stars that will be accompanying her are BTS, Black Eyed Peas, JBalvin, Dua Lipa, Nora Fatehi and Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie. It is not yet known which song she will sing this year, but it is expected to be as iconic as the previous ones. Here is the list of all the performances of the Colombian superstar in the event organized by FIFA and the respective songs:

Hips Don't Lie with Wyclef Jean in Germany 2006

Waka Waka in South Africa 2010

La La La with Carlinhos Brown in Brazil 2014

World Music Awards was the one who confirmed the news on Twitter. The user highlighted: "#Shakira gets ready for her World Cup Comeback on November 20 at the #FIFAWorldCup 2022 opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar with #BTS, #BlackeyedPeas, #DuaLipa, #JBalvin, Bollywood Star #NoraFatehi & Nigerian singing sensation #PatrickNnaemekaOkorie!".