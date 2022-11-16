The former MetroStars coach was asked by an English reporter if he was okay representing a country like Iran with questionable human rights record.

Things are getting political pretty early at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The tournament has been heavily criticized for the issues surrounding the LGBTQI+ community and other issues for incoming tourists.

Other nations are also being questioned by some of the media for things that happen outside the pitch. In this case Iran, who is preparing to play England in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup.

Former MetroStars, Portugal, and Colombia national team manager Carlos Queiroz fielded an uncomfortable question by a Sky Sports reporter.

Carlos Queiroz asked about being comfortable working for Iran

The Sky Sports Journalist asked the Portuguese coach if he was comfortable working for a country that “represses the rights of women”. Queiroz taken back by the question answered ironically.

“What channel do you work for?” When the reporter answered Sky, Queiroz continued “How much you pay me to answer that question?” The former Manchester United assistant continued, “You are a private company how much you pay me… I can answer that question if you make me a good offer. Thank you.”

Queiroz tried to brush the question aside trying to make a point that he is doing a “job”, but he was quick to strike back after leaving the press conference stating, “I think you should start to think about what happened with the immigrants in England also.”

Iran will play in Group B with England, United States, and Wales.

