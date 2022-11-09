Qatar 2022 is just around the corner and Tite has already selected the 26 players that will represent Brazil. In Bolavip we made this survey so you can pick your best XI for La Verde-amarela. Take a look!

The moment we've been waiting for is upon us. Four and a half years later, the soccer community is once again in for a treat as Qatar 2022 draws nearer. Who will lift the FIFA World Cup trophy is the question everyone makes, and Brazil are obviously among the candidates.

Having punched their ticket to Qatar in great fashion, finishing atop the South American qualifiers standings without conceding a single defeat, La Verde-amarela head into the tournament with high aspirations.

Though we're talking about the winningest team in the World Cup history with five titles to their name, it's been 20 years since they last got their hands on the coveted trophy. Tite has already submitted his star-studded, 26-man squad. Assuming that Brazil use a 4-3-3 lineup, which is your favorite player for each position?

GK: Alisson Becker, Ederson or Weverton

One of the biggest decisions Tite will have to make is at goalkeeper. Brazil have two world-class goalies in Alisson Becker and Ederson, so Weverton runs from behind here. But in your opinion, who should be the starter?

RB: Dani Alves or Danilo

Many were surprised to see 39-year-old defender Dani Alves on the list, but the Pumas UNAM man might be an insurance policy at right-back. Danilo, 31, currently plays for Juventus and is expected to be the chosen one, but what's your opinion?

CB: Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Thiago Silva, Bremer

Tite has also made sure of taking enough center-backs to Qatar. PSG captain Marquinhos, Real Madrid star Eder Militao, Chelsea veteran Thiago Silva, and Juventus' Bremer can all make an interesting combination at the backline. Choose your best duo of center-backs!

LB: Alex Sandro or Alex Telles

Tite has left Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi out of the plane, as he opted to take two other left-backs to Qatar. While Juventus' Alex Sandro has been part of the national team for a while, Alex Telles' loan stint at Sevilla from Man United helped him made the cut. Who's your starter?

CDM: Casemiro or Fabinho

Brazil are also traveling with two world-class holding midfielders in Casemiro and Fabinho. Both the Manchester United man and the Liverpool star are capable of bossing the middle of the park, but which of them do you choose?

CM: Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes, Fred, Everton Ribeiro

In this hypothetical lineup, the defensive midfielder would be surrounded by two central midfielders. Tite is taking West Ham star Lucas Paqueta, Newcastle sensation Bruno Guimaraes, Man United's Fred, and Flamengo veteran Everton Ribeiro. Which two of them should be in the starting eleven?

RW: Raphinha, Antony or Rodrygo

Here things get very interesting, as Brazil have terrific weapons in offense. Barcelona star Raphinha, Man United's Antony, and Rodrygo of Real Madrid would all have to compete for only one spot. Who should be the right winger?

LW: Neymar, Vinicius Junior or Gabriel Martinelli

Something similar happens in the other flank of the field. PSG megastar Neymar has been the team's face for years, but Tite can also count on Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior or Arsenal gem Gabriel Martinelli. Who's four favorite left winger?

ST: Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, or Pedro

Tite is not taking the number nine spot for granted, having selected three strikers for the World Cup. Richarlison of Tottenham, Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus, and Flamengo hitman Pedro can all play up front. Who are you choosing as Brazil's No. 9?

How far do you think Brazil will go this year in Qatar? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.