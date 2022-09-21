One of the most important documents that all fans attending the FIFA World Cup should get is the Hayya Card. If you have been having trouble getting it, this is the solution offered by the Qatar 2022 Organizing Committee to get it as soon as possible.

As with the 32 National Teams that will participate in Qatar 2022, those lucky fans who will be able to attend the FIFA World Cup live also have a prior mission: to prepare for a successful stay at the tournament.

Training for the fans is demanding, perhaps not at the level of the players who will be fighting for FIFA World Cup glory, but it does require research and the execution of procedures. And the least desirable thing is that the lack of any document can prevent enjoying Qatar 2022 live from the Middle East.



So, in addition to logical matters such as passports, airline tickets, accommodation and, of course, tickets, every fan who intends to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has to apply for a Hayya Card. Do you already have yours?

What is the Hayya Card?

In order to keep a better control of the fans that come to a country to enjoy a FIFA World Cup, a fan credentialing system has been implemented for Russia 2018. This way, it would be known exactly which people and of which nationality were attending each of the 64 matches of a tournament of this magnitude.

Having been successful in the last edition of the World Cup, the dynamic was replicated for Qatar 2022 and that is where the Hayya Card was born. The meaning of the word in Arabic is "Let's go", a clear reference to the invitation made by the host country to anyone who wants to enjoy the tournament live from the Middle East.

What will the Hayya Card be needed for in Qatar 2022?

To enter the host country of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. This means that all fans wishing to enter the country must show their Hayya Card, either in digital or physical format. Without it, it will not be possible to cross the immigration filters in Qatar.

Then, once admitted into the country, the Hayya Card will be required to allow access to the stadiums where the 64 matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup will be held. It will also provide free use of public transportation (metro and bus) on matchdays.

How to obtain the Hayya Card?

Applying for a Hayya Card for Qatar 2022 without tickets is simply useless. The first step to be eligible for a Hayya Card is to have already been allocated and paid tickets for the tournament. After that, the procedure is relatively simple. You have to access this website and follow the steps indicated.

Once in the portal, you will be asked for information such as date of birth, passport number, numerical reference of the purchased tickets, telephone number, full name, address in the country where you live and a clear and legible personal photo.

What can I do if I have problems getting my Hayya Card for Qatar 2022?

With less than two months to go until the start of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, there may be fans who are having trouble getting their Hayya Card. Again, it is essential that those intending to attend Qatar 2022 have it before traveling. The clock is ticking and time is running out.

The good news is that the Qatar 2022 Organizing Committee is ready to provide assistance to all fans who are having trouble obtaining their Hayya Card. The solution offered is a series of free online webinars to provide guidance on the process of obtaining the document.

The webinars, according to official information from the organizing committee of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, will be held in English and Arabic. To attend them you only need to register at this link. Previously it is necessary to choose the date on which the webinar will be held.

The days and times for the Hayya Card orientation webinars in English are: September 20; October 4, 11, 18 and 27; all of them from 3:00 to 4:00 pm Doha time.