Not only did Saudi Arabia upset Argentina 2-1 at the FIFA World Cup, but they are also now getting an incredible gift from the Saudi Prince.

Saudi Arabia is living a dream, without question along with Japan they have provided the biggest upsets at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Down to a Lionel Messi penalty, Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari scored two of the best goals of the tournament and held on to a historic 2-1 win.

Saudi Arabia are now looking towards their second match in Group C against Poland, who were disappointing in their 0-0 draw against Mexico. Saudi Arabia could reach the round of 16 with a draw and equal their best appearance at the World Cup, the round of 16, which they achieved in USA 94.

Still for their unexpected victory against Argentina, Saudi Arabian Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud will issue a lavish gift to each player for their greatest World Cup moment.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to gift Rolls Royce Phantom to each player on Saudi Arabia.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud did not hold back on making sure the national team players are motivated and ordered that each player on the Saudi Arabian squad receive a Rolls Royce Phantom. The Saudi Arabian people were given a national holiday by Saudi Arabia's King Salman after the shocking victory.

It’s not the first-time players get lavish gifts, in 1994 Saeed Al-Owairan, who scored an amazing goal against Belgium, was given a similar award.

The Rolls Royce Phantom is valued at around $1,339,285.71, in total it’s over $26 million in Rolls Royce’s for the Saudi national team who sit top of their group at the World Cup.

