Spain started its journey through Qatar 2022 facing Costa Rica in the first game. La Roja reached an historic FIFA World Cup milestone in the first half that will be very hard to surpass in a near future for any team.

Qatar 2022 started for Spain and the 2010 champions want another star above their shield. In the first match of the tournament against Costa Rica, the European squad reached an historic FIFA World Cup milestone that proves they have very clear their game idea.

Spain is one of the strongest squads in this FIFA World Cup. They quickly proved what they are capable of in the game against Costa Rica with a 3-0 before the halftime.

Luis Enrique's team dominated the game from the beginning and true to his style, the coach gave the order to maintain the ball and not give it to Costa Rica. That's why La Roja was able to reach an historic milestone in the first 45 minutes of the game.

Spain reach historic World Cup milestone with an unbelievable amount of passes

In South Africa 2010, Spain gave the world a masterclass in ball posession. La Roja had the "Tiki Taka" idea very clear, which made the players pass the ball between them in order to open more spaces in their rival's defense.

That idea prevailed until Qatar 2022. Luis Enrique kept this game style and in this FIFA World Cup they are trying to maintain the ball as much as possible in order to win all their matches.

During the first half against Costa Rica, Spain completed 549 passes. According to MisterChip, this is the most amount for any national team in either half in a FIFA World Cup. Before the break, they had the momentary 3-0 victory, so it is a strong prove that ball posession is vital for them to win games.

