Argentina and Mexico face off on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 group stage with a lot at stake. Though it's a must-win game for both, there's a stat that should give El Tri reasons for optimism.

The stakes will be high when Argentina and Mexico face each other on Saturday, November 26, on Matchday 2 of Group C at Qatar 2022. Both sides will not only look for their first win in the tournament, but also to remain alive in this FIFA World Cup.

This is obviously a must-win game for Lionel Messi and company, who left a lot to be desired in their debut against Saudi Arabia, who claimed an unexpected victory. El Tri will also be under pressure, following a goalless draw with Poland.

La Albiceleste are still seen as favorites, as their record against Mexico in World Cups is positive. Even so, El Tri may want to keep another stat in mind to head into this game with optimism.

Mexico's stat in last seven World Cups may predict great result vs. Argentina

In their last seven World Cups, Mexico have not lost to a soccer powerhouse in their group. It all started in USA 1994, when they drew with Italy. Their other group rivals were Ireland (W) and Norway (L).

In France 1998, Mexico continued to be a tough opponent as they held the Netherlands and Belgium to a draw, apart from beating South Korea. In the 2002 World Cup, El Tri once again snatched a point against Italy, also defeating Ecuador and Croatia.

Mexico didn't face a powerhouse in Germany 2006 but lost to a Portugal team that started to put the country on the soccer map. In South Africa 2010, however, El Tri defied the odds again by beating France in the group stage.

Four years later in Brazil, the world got to know Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa as the Mexican goalkeeper kept a clean sheet to hold the host nation to a scoreless tie. Mexico pulled off a shock in Russia 2018 by taking down reigning champs Germany in their group debut, in what remains one of the biggest wins in their history.

