The action, drama and excitement produced by the 64 matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will consume virtually all the energy of those lucky fans who have the means to enjoy it live. However, the host country will offer many more options for entertainment such as its multiple shopping malls. Check out the best places to shop in Qatar.

Qatar 2022: The best shopping malls of the host country of the upcoming FIFA World Cup

Attending a FIFA World Cup live is a great opportunity not only to enjoy the best atmosphere that this sport can generate through the quality of the matches played, but also to get to know and learn more about the culture of the host country. In Qatar 2022, a real adventure awaits those lucky enough to go.

On the purely footballing side, the atmosphere offered by a FIFA World Cup is simply unmatched by any other tournament in the world. It is a mystique that envelops the host country in a continuous festive state caused by the rolling of a ball. Unfortunately, Qatar 2022 will last only 27 days, several days less than the other recent editions of this tournament.

The good news is that the action will almost never stop at Qatar 2022. The 64 matches that make up the entire tournament bracket will be played practically one after the other. From the start of the tournament, November 21, to the final day, December 18, there will only be six days without soccer activity. Where to spend your free time? Check out the best malls in the host country of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The best malls to enjoy in Qatar 2022

The upcoming FIFA World Cup will be one of the most sustainable in history, in large part due to the proximity of each of its host cities. The longest distance to travel between each will be 60 to 70 kilometers, which will make it possible to attend up to two different matches on the same day.

The host cities for Qatar 2022 are Doha, the country's capital, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, and Al Rayyan. However, and in honor of being the most important city in the nation, Doha is the city with the most stadiums, with 4. However, there are interesting malls throughout the country.

Mall of Qatar

Simply the largest mall in all of Qatar with its 500,000 sq. m. Here you can find all kinds of attractions: from shops of the best local and international brands, restaurants and cinemas, to a theater with a 360-degree rotating stage, a park with extreme attractions, and a city designed just for children.

-Nearest Qatar 2022 Stadium: Education City (8 kilometers).

-Opening hours: Saturday to Thursday / 10:00 am to 12:00 am.

Al Khor Mall

The first and longest mall in Al Khor, one of the World Cup host cities. It offers no less than 100 retail outlets, and many of the world's favorite restaurants. It also has a cinema with screens showing movies in 4k. Its façade is inspired by Arabian architecture, such as the famous desert camping tents.

-Nearest Qatar 2022 Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium (4.5 kilometers).

-Opening hours: Every day / 10:00 am to 3:00 am.

Villaggio Mall

A slice of the iconic city of Venice but in Qatar. This mall is built to recreate the famous Giudecca Canal and make visitors feel as if they were strolling through this beautiful part of Europe including the Gondola rides. Here you can buy clothes, jewelry, eat fast food and signature food, cinema, theme parks and even an ice rink where fun is guaranteed.

-Nearest Qatar 2022 Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium (450 meters).

-Opening hours: Every day / 10:00 am to 3:00 pm / 7:30 pm to 01:00 am.

Lagoona Mall

The architecture of this place creates the impression that it is a true oasis in the desert. This mall offers the possibility of enjoying shows and other live entertainment. For those looking for a place to work out, it also has one of the best gyms in Qatar. Of course, it also has restaurants and more than 180 stores.

-Nearest Qatar 2022 Stadium: Lusail Stadium (10 kilometers).

-Opening hours: Every day / 10:00 am to 10:00 pm / Friday, 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Tawar Mall

A place to spend the whole day, thanks to its more than 300 restaurants, cinemas, and stores, which suit all budgets and tastes. A detail that distinguishes this mall is that it has its own Souq, one of the classic traditional markets of Qatar, where you will find all kinds of typical merchandise of the country.

-Nearest Qatar 2022 Stadium: Education City Stadium (9 kilometers).

-Opening hours: Saturday to Thursday / 10:00 am to 10:00 pm / Friday, 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Al Hazm

Another European experience in Qatar. This mall was built with marble from Tuscany and stone from Palestine. You can also contemplate the olive trees from 200 to 600 years old, imported directly from Italy and Spain, and the mesmerizing glass dome that covers the space destined to its Galleria. Luxury stores, restaurants and a cultural center complement the experience.

-Nearest Qatar 2022 Stadium: Education City Stadium (10.4 kilometers).

-Opening hours: Saturday to Thursday/ 9:00 am to 12:00 am / Friday, 10:00 am to 12:00 am.

City Center Mall

Five floors make up this iconic mall in Qatar, one of the largest and most traditional. More than 200 stores of national and international brands, restaurants, 14 movie theaters, a photo studio, financial service providers and even a putting green can be enjoyed here.

-Nearest Qatar 2022 Stadium: Stadium 974 (10.4 kilometers).

-Opening hours: Every day 10:00 am to 12:00 am