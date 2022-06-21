Of the 32 national teams that will attend Qatar 2022, there are ten that are rebels and will defy a tradition, a sacred pact of 92 years in the FIFA World Cup, the one of the nationality of the World Cup champion manager. Find out who they are.

Since the first chapter of its updateable book was written, which consists of 21 stories so far, the FIFA World Cup has been respectful of a pact, of a tradition that has been in force for 92 years. However, in the run-up to Qatar 2022, 10 rebellious national teams are aiming to defy the golden rule of the nationality of the World Cup champion manager.

The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup has a trend that has been in place since its conception: it is the World Cup of firsts. Never before in the history of this tournament has the Middle East served as the host region. It will also be the first time it will be played at the end of the year rather than in May, June and July.

Another new feature of Qatar 2022 is the inclusion of women referees, something that has not happened in the 92-year history of the FIFA World Cup. Emboldened by this trend of innovation, ten national teams are seeking to break with an almost century-old tradition of this tournament: that of the nationality of the World Cup champion manager.

The nationality pact of the World Cup champion coach: 92 years of tradition

So simple and so lapidary that it banishes any possibility of coincidence: if a National Team wants to win the FIFA World Cup it has to compete in it under a manager of the same nationality. This is how things have gone in 21 editions so far.

It is worth noting that there have not been 21 champion coaches, but 20, as the first two-time champion in the history of this tournament, Italy, was coached by the same manager in both editions: Vittorio Pozzo in 1934 and 1938. After that, only 8 teams have shared the glory in 92 years of FIFA World Cup existence.

Thus, the golden group of the FIFA World Cup is reduced to coaches from Brazil, Italy, Germany, Uruguay, Argentina, France, England, Spain and France, the only countries that have been crowned champions of this tournament. Who are the bold ones who will try to put an end to this trend in Qatar 2022?

10 National Teams that defy FIFA World Cup tradition

Although it may sound illusory, given the obvious differences in level and possibilities among the 32 National Teams that will compete in Qatar 2022, there are two undeniable truths: first, that everyone who participates in a tournament has the aspiration to win it, and second, that the only way not to have even a remote possibility of achieving it is by not participating in it. Under the above premise, the squads that will compete in the upcoming FIFA World Cup have a chance, albeit a slim one, of winning the tournament.

Of the 32 National Teams that have qualified for Qatar 2022, 22 comply with the nationality pact of the World Cup winning coach. Get to know the 10 teams that defy tradition and seek to win the tournament without being coached by a coach from the same nation.

Mexico - Gerardo Martino (Argentina)

El Tri is to some extent understandable. For the last 7 World Cups it has been eliminated in the Round of 16; five of those occasions have been with a Mexican at the helm. Thus, for the second consecutive World Cup (Juan Carlos Osorio, Colombian, Russia 2018) it has a foreign manager. Can Tata Martino not only break the curse but take Mexico to heights never before achieved?

Qatar - Felix Sanchez Bas (Spain)

Since July 2017, Felix Sanchez has coached the hosts of the upcoming FIFA World Cup and led them to achieve what they have never before in their history, to be Asian Cup champions in 2019. He has also led them to reach the Semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2021. Will Qatar break the 24-year drought without a host being crowned champion of this tournament (France 1998)?

Korea - Paulo Bento (Portugal)

The Korean national team will try to surpass its fourth place finish at the 2002 World Cup. At that time, they were coached by Dutchman Guus Hiddink. Now, their hopes are pinned on Portuguese coach Bento to emulate what he did with Sporting Lisbon, a club he led to win several tournaments.

Canada - John Herdman (England)

From the outset, whatever happens in Qatar 2022, John Herdman's work is historic, as he managed to bring Canada back to this tournament after 36 years of absence and after establishing himself as the best team in CONCACAF ahead of Mexico and the United States. In order to make history, they have to beat Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.

Saudi Arabia - Herve Renard (France)

Saudi Arabia has usually sailed against the tide: more foreign coaches than nationals have led the country, and this seems to be more of a tradition than a trend. They continue to rely on an outsider, in this case Herve Renard, to take them beyond their best performance at the FIFA World Cup, when they reached the Round of 16 in 1994 with Argentine Jorge Solari as manager.

Ecuador - Gustavo Alfaro (Argentina)

After being left out of Russia 2018, Ecuador bet on Argentine Gustavo Alfaro for Qatar 2022 and at least in the qualifiers he did not fail. In the tough Conmebol, they got the last direct ticket and now they will have to deal with Qatar, Senegal and Holland to think about advancing to the Round of 16 and thus equal their best participation, in Germany 2006.

Iran - Dragan Skocic (Croatia)

The Croatian coach has the tough mission of at least leading Iran to achieve what they have never been able to do, qualify from the group stage of a FIFA World Cup. Qatar 2022 will be the third consecutive World Cup they have qualified for: will they make it?

Costa Rica - Luis Fernando Suárez (Colombia)

A wise coach who already has the experience of having coached in two FIFA World Cups, in Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014, with Ecuador and Honduras, respectively. Costa Rica is excited about this, since its best performance, precisely in the 2014 edition, was with a Colombian at the helm, Jorge Luis Pinto.

Morocco - Vahid Halilhodzic (Bosnia)

Another success story, at least in terms of the expectations of teams that usually don't have it in the FIFA World Cup. The Bosnian was responsible for leading Algeria to their best World Cup performance at Brazil 2014, when they reached the Round of 16. After hiring him in 2019, Morocco had in mind that Halidhodzic would make them repeat, at the very least, their historic participation in Mexico 1986 when they advanced from the group stage.

Belgium - Roberto Martínez (Spain)

The Spanish coach is clear about it. After taking third place at Russia 2018, there is no other option but to win the title at Qatar 2022. He has in his hands the most powerful Belgian generation in history, which has already left behind its youth phase to be in full maturity, which makes them the candidate with the most chances to break the tradition 92-year-old traditon of World Cup Champions managed only by countrymen manager.